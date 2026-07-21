Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday said that "unusual incidents" were taking place in the country and that the youth, who are the nation's hope, were being brutally attacked in the national capital.

His statement came as thousands of individuals, including students, took to the streets of New Delhi demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. Meanwhile, Congress leaders held a protest dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday, demanding his resignation over the police action against students protesting the alleged irregularities.

In a Facebook post, Satheesan said a protest march to the Prime Minister's residence was being held under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and K C Venugopal.

He said he was participating in the march along with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and MPs from Kerala. "This is a time when the country must stand united. Everyone should stand together," Satheesan said in his post.