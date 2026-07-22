Kochi: The Ernakulam Town North Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hurling abuses at Kerala High Court judge Justice A Badharudeen.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 5.22 pm on Monday when Justice Badharudeen was returning to his official residence from the High Court in his official vehicle, accompanied by his personal security officer (PSO).

When the judge's vehicle reached KS Udayan Road, about 4 km from the High Court, the accused allegedly shouted abuses at Justice Badharudeen and asked him to "take your vehicle and get lost."

Following the incident, the judge's PSO lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Town North Police Station via email.

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The police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 296(b) (uttering obscene words in a public place) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

(With Bar and Bench inputs)