Case against Kochi man for hurling abuses at Kerala HC judge
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A case has been registered against an unidentified man for allegedly hurling abuses at Kerala High Court judge Justice A Badharudeen.
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The incident involved the accused shouting abuses and telling the judge to 'take your vehicle and get lost' as he was returning home in his official car.
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The police have registered the case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rash and negligent driving and uttering obscene words in a public place.
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Kochi: The Ernakulam Town North Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hurling abuses at Kerala High Court judge Justice A Badharudeen.
According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 5.22 pm on Monday when Justice Badharudeen was returning to his official residence from the High Court in his official vehicle, accompanied by his personal security officer (PSO).
When the judge's vehicle reached KS Udayan Road, about 4 km from the High Court, the accused allegedly shouted abuses at Justice Badharudeen and asked him to "take your vehicle and get lost."
Following the incident, the judge's PSO lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Town North Police Station via email.
The police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 296(b) (uttering obscene words in a public place) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.
(With Bar and Bench inputs)