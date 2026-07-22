Kochi: The Kerala High Court has pulled up the state police for facilitating the smooth release of an accused dental college teacher, Dr M K Ram, who was booked in connection with the suicide of a student, Nithin Raj. Justice A Badharudeen launched a stinging attack on the investigation team, accusing them of staging a drama instead of conducting a fair arrest.

'You dined with the accused, walked with him, and then staged an arrest drama right when he came to surrender, deliberately leaving loopholes so that he could easily walk free,' the High Court remarked, noting that the police administrative machinery had completely collapsed. The judge added that such an incident was unprecedented in the last 15 years of governance in the state.

Conspiracy suspected at high levels

The High Court pointed to a potential conspiracy involving senior police officials to shield Dr Ram. Justice Badharudeen warned that if the department fails to conduct a thorough probe, including a review of the call logs of those involved, the court would intervene. The accused, who had been hiding, was arrested recently, only to be freed by a special court under the SC/ST Act due to procedural lapses by the police, such as failing to communicate the grounds of arrest as mandated by the Supreme Court.

'Does money buy immunity?'

In a sharp critique, the court questioned whether the rule of law applies only to the poor, while the rich enjoy immunity. 'Are the police acting to torment the poor and protect the wealthy? The current state of affairs is pathetic,' the judge remarked, adding that the experienced investigating officer, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), surely knew the mandatory procedures of arrest. The court rhetorically questioned if officers received financial incentives to leave these loopholes.

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Scepticism over loan app theory

The court also dismissed the police's theory that Nithin Raj ended his life due to unpaid debts from online loan applications, asking who would believe such an explanation. The bench noted that shifting the investigation team after failing to perform their duties was simply a way to escape accountability. The High Court has directed the prosecution to submit all records regarding the arrest and the special court's release order by Friday, when the case will next be heard.