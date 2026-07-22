The family of Anish Mohan, the 43-year-old Kerala Geologist, trapped inside the collapsed Sikkim tunnel, said that they are running out of hope. Speaking to Onmanorama from the accident site, Anish's brother Binish Mohan said the rescue operation seems extremely difficult.

"We only know their location inside the tunnel. Toxic gas leak has made entry difficult. Besides, we understand that the pipe carrying oxygen supply has burst following the landslide. It would be a miracle if he returns alive," Binish said.

Binish, employed as an engineer in Dubai, flew to India, soon after knowing about the accident. He reached Sikkim along with Binish's wife Sangeetha, her brother Sanal and a friend. They have been in talks with the officials of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited at the site.

Anish, who is a Senior Geologist (Remote Sensing), NHPC was directed to take a group of consultants along with other civil engineers to the tunnel on Tuesday, when the incident happened. "He wasn't supposed to be there. We have been told that a team from NTPC wanted to visit the tunnel and Anish was asked to take them inside," said Binish.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The rescue operations are complicated. They are trying all possible options. The path is flooded due to the landslide. They are pumping off water. Toxic gas has filled the tunnel and with the oxygen supply gone, chances are slim for a survival,"said Binish.

Anish and Sangeetha moved from Haryana to Sikkim recently after he was transferred. Sangeetha later returned to her home at Tripunithra for delivery of the second child. Anish came home to visit baby and mother in February. Anish, a resident of Illivalavu at Manarcad in Kottayam has been employed with the NHPC since 2011. His ailing parents, Mohanan and Amminikutty, reside at Illivalavu.

ADVERTISEMENT

A popular science vlogger, Anish Mohan regularly posted videos on his page named 'Scientific Malayali'. His last video was uploaded 10 days ago. He completed his graduation and post-graduation from Government College, Nattakom and was a rank holder. Anish did his research in Glaciology in the ISRO.

The family was informed about the incident on Monday night. According to a statement from the NHPC limited, the incident occurred at 1.04 pm inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of NHPC Teesta Stage - 4 hydro-electric project at Samardung, South Sikkim. A sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped inside the rocks led to an explosion, generating dense fumes and toxic gases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 25 personnel are trapped inside the tunnel. The NHPC project team is coordinating with the District Administration, State Disaster Response Force, and other emergency agencies.