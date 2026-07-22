Kerala sanctions 120 additional Plus One batches to address seat shortage
-
The General Education Department has approved 120 extra Plus One batches temporarily across 117 schools in four districts to tackle a shortage of higher secondary seats.
-
-
This decision is in line with a promise made in the UDF government's election manifesto to ensure adequate Plus One seats for students.
-
-
The new batches will accommodate an additional 7,200 students in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod, with each batch having a capacity of 60 students.
Mail This Article
The General Education Department on Wednesday sanctioned 120 additional Plus One batches across 117 schools in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod on a temporary basis to address the shortage of higher secondary seats.
In an order issued by the department, it said the move fulfils the assurance made in the UDF government's election manifesto to provide sufficient Plus One seats for students. The decision was also based on a report prepared by department experts after analysing the issue.
Palakkad will get 30 batches, Malappuram 60, Kozhikode 20, and Kasaragod 10. Each batch will have an intake capacity of 60 students. With this allocation, around 7,200 additional students in these districts will get admission, the Education Department said.