The General Education Department on Wednesday sanctioned 120 additional Plus One batches across 117 schools in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod on a temporary basis to address the shortage of higher secondary seats.

In an order issued by the department, it said the move fulfils the assurance made in the UDF government's election manifesto to provide sufficient Plus One seats for students. The decision was also based on a report prepared by department experts after analysing the issue.

Palakkad will get 30 batches, Malappuram 60, Kozhikode 20, and Kasaragod 10. Each batch will have an intake capacity of 60 students. With this allocation, around 7,200 additional students in these districts will get admission, the Education Department said.