Kozhikode: The body of 19-year-old Nigam Kumar, an interstate migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who was swept away by the strong currents of the Vilangad River on Sunday, was recovered on Wednesday morning after an intensive three-day search.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the body from the Gas Godown area along the river during the search operation. Officials said the body was shifted for postmortem examination, after which procedures to transport the mortal remains to his native place in Uttar Pradesh will begin.

Nigam Kumar, a native of Majta Nilikheti in Midnapore, Uttar Pradesh, had gone to the river with four fellow migrant workers on Sunday afternoon. The group, led by a co-worker named Anas, who was an expert in swimming, had finished lunch on a rocky outcrop before entering the river for a bath.

Soon after they entered the water, a sudden flash flood triggered by heavy rain upstream sent a surge of water through the river. Nigam Kumar was caught in the powerful current and swept away.

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Anas managed to rescue three of the workers and also attempted to save Nigam Kumar, but was unable to reach him as he was carried away by the torrent, police said.

Search operations were launched immediately by the Fire and Rescue Services, the Task Force and local volunteers. Despite favourable weather conditions on Tuesday, the search up to the Vishnumangalam bund area yielded no results.

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Nigam Kumar's father, Brajpal Singh, and other relatives had arrived in Kerala from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as the search continued. The recovery of the body on Wednesday brought the operation to an end. Authorities said arrangements would be made to send the body to his hometown after completion of the postmortem and other legal formalities.