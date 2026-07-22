A heated argument over the portion size of Al Faham chicken escalated into a violent brawl at a restaurant in Adimali, leading to the arrest of three tourists from Palakkad. The incident, which unfolded late on Monday night, left three hotel employees, including the supervisor, injured.

The clash occurred around midnight on Monday at Jenna Residency in Adimali. A 22-member tourist group was returning home after a trip to Munnar and had stopped at the restaurant for dinner. Their meals, which included pre-ordered portions of Al Faham chicken, had been arranged beforehand through a tour package agency.

Problems began when the tourists alleged that the quantity of chicken served was far less than agreed upon. As the group argued with their travel agency coordinator over the phone, hotel staff intervened. The situation rapidly deteriorated during negotiations over the final bill, turning into a physical altercation between the tourists and the hotel staff.

Nishad, 44, a hotel supervisor from Mannankala Cheriyanikkal, Adimali, sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to a private hospital in Aluva. Two other staff members, Anandu, 27, of Kochu Thundiyil, Cheruthoni, and Murshidul Islam, 25, a migrant worker, also suffered injuries.

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Following a complaint, the Adimali police registered a case and arrested three tourists. The arrested individuals have been identified as Arun Soman, 24, of Appakkatt, Ottapalam; Ali Akbar, 19, of Nechingathottiyil, Lakkidi; and Muhammad Rizan, 19, of Karikkaleth, Palappuram. They were produced before the court and subsequently remanded.