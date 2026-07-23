Attingal: Once a landmark for travelers and a reminder of Attingal's royal past, the centuries-old vazhiyambalam (wayside rest house) near the historic Melattingal Siva Temple is now on the verge of collapse after years of neglect.

Situated on the banks of the Vamanapuram river beside the historic Melattingal ferry point, the stone-built structure is believed to date back to the princely era and is closely associated with the erstwhile royal administration. Built entirely of massive stone slabs, the vazhiyambalam showcases the craftsmanship and architectural traditions of a bygone era.

Locals allege that years of official apathy have reduced the structure to a state of disrepair. A massive stone slab that fell from the roof years ago still lies where it fell, while several other slabs have become unstable and could collapse at any time. Thick vegetation has also engulfed parts of the structure, including its roof.

The neglect extends to the adjoining Melattingal ferry point, which once served as the easiest route for people traveling to the town. Today, the centuries-old landing point has fallen into disuse and has become a hangout for anti-social elements. Broken liquor bottles litter the steps leading to the ferry point, while dense thorny growth along its sides keeps the area out of public view, making it an ideal hideout for miscreants.

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Locals have urged the authorities to restore both the vazhiyambalam and the ferry point before they are lost to neglect. They say the site could be transformed into a heritage attraction by conserving the structures, clearing the overgrowth and landscaping the surroundings with ornamental plants.