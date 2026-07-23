Kerala urges Centre to release ₹1,500 cr in pending education funds without linking them to PM SHRI
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Kerala's Education Minister has appealed to the central government to release approximately £1,500 crore owed to the state under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, insisting these funds should not be tied to the PM SHRI scheme.
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The minister emphasised that Kerala's students deserve equitable treatment compared to those in other states, advocating for consistent central support for the state's educational initiatives.
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Kerala has expressed willingness to collaborate with the PM POSHAN scheme and has requested the extension of the mid-day meal programme to Plus Two students, also offering to incorporate breakfast if the scheme is broadened.
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New Delhi: Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen has urged the Centre to release around ₹1,500 crore due to the state under the Samagra Shiksha (SSK) scheme without delay, saying the funds should not be linked to the PM SHRI scheme.
Speaking at the meeting of state education ministers in New Delhi on Wednesday, Samsudheen said the pending amount was meant for implementing various education projects in Kerala and requested Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure its early release.
The minister said students in Kerala should receive the same consideration as students in other states in the spirit of cooperative federalism and called for uninterrupted Central assistance for the state's education sector.
Samsudheen also informed the Centre that Kerala was willing to cooperate with the PM POSHAN scheme. He urged the Union government to extend the mid-day meal programme, which currently covers students up to Class 8, to Plus Two students as well.
The minister further said Kerala was prepared to include breakfast under the PM POSHAN scheme if the Centre expanded the programme.
The remarks were made during the conference of state education ministers held in the national capital.