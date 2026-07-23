Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday suspended ADGP M R Ajith Kumar over the alleged cover-up in the investigation into the Nava Kerala Sadas assault case in Alappuzha.

The suspension comes a day after State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar submitted the SIT report. The State Police Chief had earlier sought clarifications on certain findings in the report, including statements allegedly implicating Ajith Kumar, following which the SIT submitted its response to him along with the final report.

Based on this, the Home Minister recommended disciplinary action against the senior police officer. The recommendation was subsequently approved by the Chief Minister.

The case relates to an incident on December 15, 2023, during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Alappuzha, when KSU and Youth Congress activists who staged a protest against then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy were allegedly assaulted by members of the security team.

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The government had been facing criticism from the Congress and the Youth Congress over the delay in taking action against Ajith Kumar. It has been alleged that Ajith Kumar met the police officers who previously investigated the case and asked them to neutralise the charges against policemen who were part of the Chief Minister's security detail. Ajith Kumar, meanwhile, has categorically denied any role in tampering with the investigation.

In an affidavit filed before the Alappuzha court, the SIT said it had found instances indicating the creation of incorrect records, suppression of material facts and preparation of records allegedly intended to shield the accused from punishment. The agency said the role of the previous investigating officers and supervisory officers had also been examined as part of the probe.