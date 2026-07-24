Mulanthuruthy: People in Chengolapadam, near Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam district have long since been demanding the construction of footpaths and beautification of the place, along the lines of ‘Naalumanikkattu’ at Manarcaud in Kottayam. The rise in encroachment of public land near the Chottanikkara – Mulanthuruthy Road, which is located adjacent to the paddy field, by traders is posing problems for residents, has now intensified the urge for beautification. A memorandum mentioning the issues has been submitted by the residents to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob and the panchayat president.

The paddy field at Chengolapadam had been left barren for several decades before cultivation resumed a few years ago. At that time, there was a move to construct pedestrian paths on the road passing near the field, and a plan was drawn up under the leadership of the Mulanthuruthy public library and the Rotary Club. Office-bearers of these organisations also initiated preliminary discussions with the panchayat authorities.

However, the authorities did not favour the project, citing work on an approach road to the railway overbridge. Moreover, over 30 shade trees on the roadside were chopped abruptly in connection with the overbridge work.

“Encroachment by traders increased after the work on the over bridge was completed,” said a resident. Stray dog menace is also severe in the area, the resident added.

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Incidentally, manifestos of both the LDF and UDF during last year’s panchayat elections had promised beautification of Chengolapadam. But, once elections were over, everyone forgot their promises.

A few months ago, there was a move to cut another 20 shade trees on the roadsides citing construction of a drain. However, this move was foiled following the intervention of the public library, Nirmalagiri Residents’ Association and local activists. Later, the Public Works Department built the drain retaining the trees, based on a consensus arrived at during talks initiated by the panchayat.

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Local residents said that the entire area will get a complete facelift once the beautification is carried out after protecting the trees along the 800-m road, extending from Vattakkunnu to the old railway gate, and pedestrian paths are constructed.

“The area will be ideal for morning and evening walks. The authorities should also install benches all along the stretch, including in the space below the railway overbridge,” the resident said.