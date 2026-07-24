Kochi: Imagine standing shoulder to shoulder with student protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar without leaving your home. No train ticket, no flight, no slogans to chant – just express your support with a single word like justice, hope, accountability, revolution, fairness or any other word that you believe captures the spirit of the movement. That one word becomes part of a growing digital wall of solidarity, allowing anyone, anywhere in the world, to stand with the protesters.

As students continue their protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET examination irregularities and demand institutional accountability, support from Kerala has been pouring in through unique initiatives. While many Keralites have been ordering meals through Swiggy and Zomato to feed demonstrators hundreds of kilometres away, a Kochi-based IT company has created a different way to stand with them – by transforming individual voices into a nationwide digital movement.

The initiative, called (One More Voice” (onemorevoice.in), has been developed by Faircode Infotech, an IT services company based at Kadavanthra in Kochi. Designed as a free, non-commercial Progressive Web Application (PWA), the platform enables people from across India and around the world to publicly express solidarity with the protesting students, even if they cannot be physically present at the demonstration.

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More than just another social media post

According to the creators, at a time when Instagram, Facebook and X are flooded with protest videos, reels and photographs, ‘One More Voice’ aims to offer something different – a lasting, collective expression of support rather than a post that quickly disappears in a social media feed.

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“Today, many people express solidarity by sharing protest videos, reels or photos on social media. That certainly helps spread awareness,” said Rajith Ramachandran, founder of Faircode Infotech.

“But those posts eventually disappear into the endless feed. We wanted to create something more participatory, a place where people who cannot physically join a protest can still feel they are standing with it,” he added.

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Rajith said the idea grew from a simple question: how can people who are unable to travel still feel that they have meaningfully contributed to a public movement?

“If you go to a physical protest, say, at Marine Drive, and post a photo expressing solidarity, that's fine. You feel a sense of personal fulfilment that you were part of it,” he said.

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“This platform tries to give that same feeling to someone sitting hundreds of kilometres away. Taking a stand brings a sense of satisfaction, and we built a simple workflow to achieve that.”

One word, one voice

The platform has been intentionally designed to make participation effortless. Instead of asking users to sign lengthy petitions or fill out detailed forms, ‘One More Voice’ asks for just one word that best represents what the movement means to them. Words such as Justice, Hope, Fairness and Accountability have emerged as popular choices.

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Participants can also choose to add their name and location, though both are optional. Others can extend solidarity anonymously. Each submission appears as a dot on an interactive digital globe, gradually building a visual network of supporters. Users also receive a downloadable digital card showing their place in the movement with the message: “You are standing here”, which they can share on social media.

Visitors can zoom into the interactive homepage to explore individual contributions while watching the number of supporters continue to grow.

The response has been swift. Within hours of its launch on Friday, more than 1,300 people had already added their voices.

The Faircode team is already working on the platform’s next phase, which will highlight the words that resonate most strongly with supporters. “In the next level, we are looking to highlight the words that people have supported or mentioned the most,” Rajith said.

“For instance, ‘Justice’ is the most used word by people so far. We intend to run another round that highlights the keywords that have struck people the most in connection with this protest.”

Rejith said that One More Voice is neither a political campaign nor a commercial venture. Faircode has not coordinated with or associated itself with any political party or protest organisation, including CJP. Instead, he said, the initiative reflects the company’s belief that technology can be used to strengthen civic participation during moments of public concern.

That philosophy was evident during the devastating Wayanad landslides, when Faircode voluntarily developed and deployed software for the district administration at the Wayanad Collectorate's relief material collection centre. The software enabled officials to monitor live inventory across more than 50 relief camps, manage supplies such as rice and clothing, and minimise the wastage of perishable relief materials.

“Standing as part of an IT community, we ask ourselves ‘what can we do when society needs a collective voice?’ Giving individual or company credit isn’t the point here. Me and my team members - Sikhin and Nihal - built this as part of the IT community to ensure student demands reach far beyond the physical protest site.” Rajith said.