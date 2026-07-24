Kozhikode: A 49-year-old man from Naderi in Koyilandy municipality has been diagnosed with Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, with his condition remaining critical at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The fresh case, confirmed on Thursday, has prompted health authorities to launch an extensive investigation to identify the source of the infection.

According to a senior Health Department official, preliminary inquiries have revealed that the patient had neither travelled outside his locality recently nor bathed or swum in any natural water bodies, activities typically associated with infection by Naegleria fowleri. Officials are now examining other possible sources of exposure.

As part of the investigation, water samples from the patient's household well have been collected for laboratory analysis. Preventive measures have been intensified in the area, including chlorination of the surroundings of the patient's residence. Health workers have also stepped up surveillance and public awareness campaigns in the locality.

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The latest case has renewed concerns in Kozhikode, which has witnessed several cases of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis over the past two years. In May this year, a 19-year-old youth from Feroke was diagnosed with the infection. Another case was reported from Kottur panchayat in the district. In August last year, Anaya Sanoop, a Class IV student from Thamarassery, died after contracting the disease. Earlier outbreaks had claimed multiple lives, prompting the Health Department to strengthen surveillance and preventive measures across the district.

Alongside testing water samples from suspected sources, health authorities are intensifying public awareness campaigns, urging people to avoid swimming or diving in untreated freshwater bodies and to take precautions when engaging in water-related activities.

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Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, also known as Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), is a rare but almost always fatal brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as the "brain-eating amoeba."

The organism is typically found in warm freshwater bodies such as ponds, lakes, rivers and poorly chlorinated water sources. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, allowing the amoeba to travel to the brain, where it causes severe inflammation and rapidly destroys brain tissue. Early symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, followed by confusion, seizures and coma as the disease progresses.