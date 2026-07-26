Kerala government has approved 73,024 new priority ration cards, exceeding the target set under the UDF-led State government's 100-day action programme, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Anoop Jacob said.

The department had initially aimed to issue 50,000 priority ration cards during the first phase of the programme. However, it approved 73,024 applications out of the 76,338 received. While 1,353 applications were returned for want of supporting documents, 2,011 were rejected.

Beneficiaries of the newly approved priority ration cards will start receiving free rations from August 3. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the scheme, Jacob said.

Reviewing the department's Onam preparedness, Jacob said 4,068 kilolitres of kerosene have been allocated and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted availability at all ration shops from August 1.

The government is also considering renewing contracts with doorstep ration delivery vehicle operators, and their pending dues will be cleared soon. A fresh tender for the service is expected to be floated in September.

To ensure smooth distribution during the festive season, special rice for Onam will reach ration shops before August 10. The minister directed officials to ensure the timely distribution of essential commodities to beneficiaries and urged them to remain on duty throughout the festival period to ensure uninterrupted public distribution.