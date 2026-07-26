For many vehicle owners, purchasing a motor insurance policy is merely a box-ticking exercise to satisfy legal requirements. However, this lack of attention, combined with the rise of complex online insurance scams, often leaves policyholders vulnerable. The real shock comes after an accident when claims are unexpectedly rejected, revealing hidden clauses that policyholders were entirely unaware of.

To protect consumers, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has established a robust framework of policyholder rights. Knowing these legally guaranteed privileges can prevent financial distress and ensure a seamless claim process.

The right to clear and transparent information

Before you purchase any motor insurance policy, you have a legal right to be fully informed about what is covered and, more importantly, what is excluded. Insurers are obligated to provide a clear breakdown of premiums, including any additional charges for add-on covers, and highlight any special terms and conditions upfront. This prevents any unwelcome surprises when you file a claim.

Protection against mis-selling

Insurance companies and their agents are legally required to recommend policies tailored to your actual needs. They are strictly prohibited from mis-selling products or making false promises. If you feel you have been misled, you can take action against the provider.

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The safety net of a free-look period

If you purchase a policy and realise it does not meet your needs, you are entitled to a free-look period of 15 days (which extends to 30 days for policies bought online) to cancel it. The insurer is required to refund your premium, deducting only minimal charges for medical examinations or proportional risk cover where applicable.

Instant policy documentation and support

Insurers must provide your policy document (in either soft or hard copy format) immediately after purchase. This document must contain all terms and conditions, and you have the right to request corrections if you spot any errors. Additionally, insurers are mandated to provide timely, responsive customer service via dedicated helplines and email.

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Flexible coverage options

Modern consumers have the right to demand flexible insurance structures. Insurers now offer customisable options such as 'Pay as you Drive' or 'Pay as you Use', allowing policyholders to pay premiums aligned with their actual vehicle usage.

Strict timelines for claim settlement

IRDAI regulations enforce strict deadlines to prevent insurance companies from dragging their feet during claim settlements. Once you register a claim, a surveyor must be appointed within 24 hours. The surveyor is required to submit their report within 15 days, and the insurer must make a final decision within 7 days of receiving this report. In standard cases, claims must be resolved within 30 days. Any unjustified delay constitutes a regulatory violation.

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Convenient cashless repair facilities

Under IRDAI norms, policyholders have the right to get their vehicles repaired at any of the insurer's network garages without paying out of pocket. The insurer must settle the bill directly with the garage, excluding any standard deductibles or non-covered parts.

Fair claim processing and transparency

An insurer cannot reject your claim arbitrarily. If a claim is denied, the company must provide the reasons in writing. Crucially, insurers cannot reject claims based on a lack of non-essential documents or technicalities unrelated to the loss. All details regarding claim progress, charges, and deductibles must be transparently displayed on the Customer Information Sheet (CIS) on the company's portal.

The right to partial payments

If there is a dispute over the final claim amount, you have a right to 'partial payment'. The insurer must release the undisputed portion of the claim within 30 days, while the disputed remainder can be resolved through further reviews or legal channels.

Hassle-free salvage handling

In cases of severe damage or total loss, policyholders are not obligated to deal with the vehicle's salvage. The insurance company is legally responsible for managing and disposing of the vehicle debris.

No Claim Bonus (NCB) benefits

The No Claim Bonus is a reward for safe driving, giving you a discount on your renewal premium. This bonus belongs to you as a driver, not the vehicle. Therefore, you have the right to transfer your NCB to a new vehicle of the same category, even if you sell your old car or switch insurers.

A robust grievance redressal mechanism

If you face unfair treatment, delayed claims, or poor service, you are entitled to raise a formal complaint with the insurer’s grievance redressal officer. If the issue remains unresolved, you can escalate the matter to the Insurance Ombudsman or file a direct complaint with the IRDAI to seek justice.