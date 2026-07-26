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One person was killed while around 25 others were injured after a private limited-stop bus overturned on the National Highway at Kuttippuram in Malappuram district on Sunday.

The accident occurred near the Kuttippuram railway overbridge on the Kuttippuram–Valanchery stretch of the highway. Local residents, along with police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

According to fire officials, eyewitnesses said the bus was travelling at high speed when the driver apparently lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. The bus landed on top of a parked car, which fortunately was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

"The impact caused the bus to skid partially off the road along with the car," a Fire and Rescue Services official said.

One passenger was trapped inside the mangled bus and was rescued after firefighters cut open the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The injured were shifted to private hospitals in Valanchery and Kottakkal for treatment, of whom three are said to be in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

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