The Vanchiyoor police have arrested all four accused in the murder of a youth who was stabbed to death in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Pathu Pradeep, a native of Vanchiyoor; Rasim Khan of Pettah; Shiva Prasad of Kadakampally; and Vineeth of Pachallur. Police said the four were apprehended from Pulayannoor Kotta after they allegedly fled the scene in a car following the attack.

The victim, Visakh, was a native of Vanchiyoor.

The incident took place around 2 pm on Sunday on the Chambakkad-Nalumukku Road in Vanchiyoor. According to police, the accused, who are all neighbours of Visakh, attacked him with sharp weapons, inflicting multiple stab injuries on his hands and legs with the intention of killing him.

"Both parties had been involved in a long-standing rivalry that initially stemmed from a property dispute," an officer with the Vanchiyoor police station said.

Local residents rushed Visakh to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His postmortem is scheduled to be conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. The accused will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-XI, Thiruvananthapuram, later in the day.

Police said they have inspected the crime scene and collected evidence for scientific examination. "Further action will be taken based on the forensic findings," the officer said.

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The accused have been booked under Section 103 (punishment for murder) and Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.