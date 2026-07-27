Considering the surge in driving licence applications from those aged 18 and above, the Kerala Transport Commissioner has issued a circular to increase the number of daily driving test slots to 50. The department will also introduce a facial recognition feature for learner's licence tests conducted on mobile phones. The measures will take effect immediately.

The move comes as students rush to obtain driving licences after completing their Plus Two examinations and before joining higher education institutions. In view of the seasonal spike in applications, the Commissioner has directed the department to implement special measures over the next three months to maximise testing capacity, reduce waiting periods and facilitate the timely issuance of driving licences to eligible applicants.

Under the revised arrangement, each office will conduct driving tests for up to 50 candidates a day, comprising 28 fresh applicants, 20 re-test candidates and two applicants under the foreign employment, out-of-state employment or higher education quota. The order also mandates that driving tests be conducted on five working days every week during the three-month period.

The decision marks a partial rollback of the reduction introduced in 2025. Earlier, Regional Transport Offices conducted driving tests for up to 60 candidates a day. The government later reduced the daily limit to 40, triggering widespread criticism over delays in licence issuance and the growing backlog of applicants. The increase to 50 slots is expected to ease the current rush.

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The order further states that the number of test batches scheduled each working day should, as far as practicable, correspond to the number of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) available to conduct the tests. However, it emphasises that increasing the number of slots must not compromise the quality, transparency, safety or fairness of the driving test.

It also lays down a protocol for deploying MVIs when designated officers are unavailable, ensuring that the mandatory five-day testing schedule is not disrupted.

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The department will also revamp learner's licence tests by introducing facial recognition-based authentication for candidates taking the examination on mobile phones within MVD examination halls. The feature will be rolled out immediately after it is activated in the Sarathi application by the technical support team, and officers have been directed to make the necessary arrangements for its implementation.

"It was done during COVID also. But this time it will be in a controlled environment. That is within an MVD exam hall under invigilation. This is to expand the number of LL (Learner's License) batches and to make the procedure less cumbersome," Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told Onmanorama.

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The Transport Department will periodically review the effectiveness of these measures. Their continuation or modification will depend on whether specified service benchmarks are achieved. These include making fresh driving test slots available within 30 days of booking, re-test slots within eight days, and learner's licence test slots within three days.

Deputy Transport Commissioners have been tasked with closely monitoring the implementation of the directions within their respective jurisdictions.

Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Joint Regional Transport Officers (JRTOs) will be personally responsible for ensuring strict compliance with the new instructions and for achieving optimum utilisation of the available testing capacity while maintaining the prescribed standards for driving tests and learner's licence examinations.