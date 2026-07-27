Sulthan Bathery: Two youngsters who lost their way while descending the scenic Ponmudikkotta Hills near Ambalavayal were rescued in a late-night operation jointly carried out by the Ambalavayal Police, the Fire and Rescue Services from Sulthan Bathery, and local residents on Sunday night.

The rescued youths were identified as Mubasheer and Muhammed Mundeer, both natives of Kalloor near Sulthan Bathery.

According to Fire and Rescue officials, the duo had begun their trek to the hilltop around noon on Sunday. They spent several hours enjoying the panoramic views and the natural beauty of the hill before deciding to descend around dusk.

However, as darkness began to set in, the youngsters became frightened and were unable to identify the correct trekking trail leading back to the foothills. The maze-like network of forest paths left them stranded on the hilltop, forcing them to contact the Sulthan Bathery Fire and Rescue Station for assistance.

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Responding immediately, a rescue team, assisted by personnel from the Ambalavayal Police Station and local residents familiar with the terrain, launched a search operation at around 7.30 pm. Despite the difficult terrain and fading visibility, the rescuers traced the stranded youths by about 9 pm.

Both youngsters were brought down the hill safely without sustaining any injuries. They were later handed over to their family members.

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The rescue operation was led by Sulthan Bathery Fire Station Officer C A Sivadasan, whose team successfully completed the mission with the support of police personnel and local volunteers.

Officials once again urged trekkers and visitors to avoid venturing into unfamiliar hill trails without local guides and to descend well before nightfall, as many trekking routes in the region become difficult to navigate after dark.