The Udumbanchola police have arrested a 20-year-old migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a differently-abled person here on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rimu, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the police, Rimu arrived in Idukki eight months ago and was employed at a local estate plantation.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Sunday when the accused intercepted the girl, who was hearing and speech impaired, near her residence, gagged her and forcibly took her away. Family members and residents launched a wide search after discovering she was missing.

The girl managed to return home around 7.30 pm and informed her parents about the ordeal. Based on her statement, police registered a case and nabbed the accused later on Sunday night.

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Investigating officers are also probing whether the accused had any connection to the death of a mentally challenged minor girl whose body was found in a nearby plantation four months ago.