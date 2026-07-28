Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-530 result today 28/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SK 109550 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-530 lottery draw, with the first prize being ₹1 crore (subject to 30% tax).
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Prize claims, particularly for the first and second prizes, require surrendering the ticket in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or via specified banks, along with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-530 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SK 109550
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SM 264328
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SH 370092
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0227, 0564, 0996, 1883, 2343, 2716, 3218, 4020, 4742, 5132, 5198, 5681, 6915, 7061, 7705, 7935, 8712, 8746, 8870
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1545, 5896, 6885, 7852, 7861, 9418
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0223, 0289, 0305, 0873, 1001, 1095, 1530, 3499, 3623, 3750, 4941, 5061, 6066, 6204, 6900, 7017, 7113, 7133, 7212, 7403, 7540, 7575, 7623, 7726, 9910
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.