Thiruvananthapuram: The city cyber police have registered a case against RSS ideologue and political commentator T G Mohandas over alleged hate speech targeting students who staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

According to the police, Mohandas made the remarks in videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, where he allegedly said students protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar should be shot dead.

He said curfew should be imposed within a four-kilometre radius of the protest venue and that authorities should open fire after asking the protesters to disperse three times. Mohandas said several protesters should be killed or dismembered and their bodies taken to hospitals.

Police have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act, invoking sections related to promoting enmity, cyber offences and causing public nuisance.

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According to the police, the accused made the remarks with the intention and knowledge of disturbing public peace and public order and inciting unrest among the public.

The FIR states that videos uploaded on July 24 and July 25 also contained derogatory remarks against the protesters. Investigators allege that the content was intended to create fear and panic among those participating in the protest and disturb public peace and tranquillity.

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The case was registered following a complaint filed by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) with the Kerala Home Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP). In its complaint, the SFI argued that Mohandas' remarks could not be dismissed as political commentary, alleging that they incited violence, undermined the value of human life, created fear among the public and threatened the democratic right to peaceful protest.

The RSS has distanced itself from Mohandas's remarks. RSS functionary K B Sreekumar has condemned the statements and said the organisation doesn't support Mohandas's views and termed the remarks as his personal thoughts.