New Delhi: The Centre has blocked 1,263 websites and 4,996 Telegram channels for hosting or facilitating copyright-infringing content, including pirated copies of films, as part of a nationwide crackdown on digital piracy.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, conveyed the details in a reply dated July 22 to Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi. The information was furnished in response to Suresh Gopi's letter regarding digital piracy of films.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, which strengthened the legal framework for tackling online piracy and copyright violations.

According to Vaishnaw, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has acted on complaints by directing intermediaries to disable 7,393 URLs, including 1,263 websites and 4,996 Telegram channels that were allegedly hosting or distributing infringing content.

"The Government recognises the serious impact of online piracy on the film industry and has strengthened the legal framework through the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023," the minister said in the letter.

He added that the amended law enables action against intermediaries hosting infringing content and has led to the creation of an institutional mechanism within the ministry to address piracy complaints.

To further strengthen enforcement, the Centre has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee and is developing a dedicated Anti-Piracy Portal to facilitate centralised complaint handling and coordinated action against copyright violations.

"The Government remains committed to working with all stakeholders to strengthen anti-piracy enforcement and protect the interests of rights holders," Vaishnaw said.

Suresh Gopi had earlier urged the Centre to intensify efforts against organised piracy networks, describing digital piracy as one of the biggest challenges facing the Indian film industry. He said piracy networks have become highly sophisticated over time. The minister had also highlighted concerns over delays in film certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), saying such delays can expose producers to financial losses.

The Centre's latest measures come amid growing concerns from the film industry over online piracy, which continues to affect box office revenues and the commercial viability of films despite stricter legal provisions.