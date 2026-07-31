Lexus is on an ambitious charge to transition into a fully electric luxury brand by 2035. This journey began in 2005 with the RX 400h, pioneering self-charging hybrid technology, before taking a giant leap with the launch of the brand's first all-electric vehicle, the UX 300e, in 2020. The arrival of the RZ 450e in 2022 and the futuristic LF-ZC and LF-ZL concepts at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show cemented this electric path. Now, the brand brings its flagship zero-emission sedan to the streets with the Lexus ES 500e. To see how this whisper-quiet luxury saloon handles real-world conditions, we took it for an extensive drive through the bustling streets of Kochi.

A design that demands attention

Drawing heavy inspiration from the striking LF-ZC concept, the Lexus ES 500e possesses an incredible road presence. Its styling seamlessly marries a minimalist philosophy with high-tech details. Up front, you will instantly notice the spectacular L-shaped twin signature lamps that double as integrated turn signals. The traditional spindle grille has made way for a cleaner front profile, accented elegantly by subtle design elements near the bumper's air dam. Sitting proudly at the sharp nose of the vehicle is the iconic Lexus badge, while the sleek piano-black headlight clusters sit neatly beneath the Z-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs).

The profile boasts a long, sweeping bonnet and elegant multi-spoke alloy wheels, with the charging port neatly housed on the front-left fender. Flush door handles tuck away smoothly into the bodywork to aid aerodynamics and maintain a sleek look, sliding inward rather than popping outward. The coupe-like roofline flows gracefully into a muscular rear, punctuated by slim connected tail lamps, signature L-shaped lights, and bold "LEXUS" lettering across the boot. The vehicle is offered in five stunning shades: White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black, Sonic Copper, and Sou.

A sanctuary of premium luxury

Inside, the ES 500e excels with impeccable material quality and minimalist elegance. The cabin feels exceptionally airy and offers excellent outward visibility, available in dual colour schemes of Hazel or White. For the first time, Lexus has introduced surface-illuminated door trim accented by beautiful 3D-printed bamboo details, a touch of traditional Japanese craftsmanship inside a futuristic EV.

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The premium semi-aniline leather seats are electrically adjustable, offering brilliant under-thigh, shoulder, and lumbar support alongside heating and ventilation functions. The electrically adjustable heated steering wheel features standard audio and ADAS controls, but with a unique twist: the tactile buttons remain completely hidden, lighting up only when your fingers graze over them. A similar hidden button setup is used on the lower dashboard for seat memory and climate controls, keeping the aesthetic incredibly clean.

Tech duties are handled by a sharp 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by a crisp 13.3-inch LCD driver information console. The premium cabin experience is elevated by a 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, delivering concert-hall audio clarity. Other premium features include a three-zone climate control system, a highly intuitive Head-Up Display (HUD), a digital inside rearview mirror (IRVM), multi-colour ambient lighting, rear window shades, and a hands-free powered tailgate. Rear-seat passengers will enjoy executive-class legroom and a plush center armrest packed with smart storage options.

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Class-leading safety suite

Lexus has pulled out all the stops to ensure maximum safety. The ES 500e comes armed with a comprehensive safety suite, including 10 airbags, a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, automatic high beam, an adaptive light beam system, and an emergency stop signal.

Blistering performance meets absolute comfort

While comfort is traditionally paramount for Lexus saloons, the ES 500e delivers exhilarating speed. Powered by dual permanent magnet synchronous motors on both axles, this all-wheel-drive luxury sedan sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 5.5 seconds. The front motor produces 167 kW of power and 268.6 Nm of torque, while the rear motor contributes 88.3 kW and 169.8 Nm.

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Drivers can choose between five distinct drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, Custom, and Range. In Sport mode, the instant electric torque pins you back into the seat as the speedometer quickly enters triple-digit territory. Range mode prioritises maximum driving efficiency by turning off high-energy systems like the air conditioning, while Custom mode lets you tailor the power delivery, steering weight, and suspension feedback across Sport, Comfort, and Normal parameters.

Built on the rigid TNGA GA-K platform under the design ethos of "pleasant time for all seats," the ES 500e delivers remarkable driving dynamics, exceptionally low vibration levels, and highly responsive steering. This is the first Lexus ES to feature a sophisticated multilink rear suspension setup alongside McPherson struts at the front. When combined with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and Pitch and Bounce Control, the car glides over potholes and uneven road surfaces with ease, isolating the cabin from any harshness. Furthermore, the intelligent Direct4 all-wheel-drive system provides phenomenal road grip, outstanding handling, and unwavering high-speed stability.

Advanced charging and seamless connectivity

The ES 500e features cutting-edge connected car tech, allowing owners to remotely schedule and adjust the cabin temperature. Charging is convenient and fast, supporting both AC and DC options. It comes with a 2.8 kW portable charger and an 11 kW home wall-box charger. When connected to a 150 kW DC fast charger, the battery can replenish from 10% to 80% in just 28 minutes. Peace of mind is guaranteed by a generous manufacturer warranty of 8 years or 200,000 km.

The verdict

With its bold styling, exquisite interior, and state-of-the-art tech, the Lexus ES 500e sets a benchmark for quiet electric luxury. The ES 300h hybrid has already enjoyed massive popularity in the Indian market, and the new ES 500e looks perfectly poised to build on that success as an exceptional zero-emission alternative. The Lexus ES 500e is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹89.99 lakh.