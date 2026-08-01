Ernakulam: Heavy rain continued to pound Ernakulam district through the past 24 hours, triggering widespread flooding, rising river levels, landslips and disruption to transport, particularly in the eastern hilly regions like Kothamangalam and Kuttampuzha. However, the city region did not face major waterlogging or traffic jams even though it rained heavily overnight.

With an Orange Alert in force in Ernakulam, the district administration has stepped up vigilance as rivers continue to swell and several low-lying areas remain inundated.

As a precautionary measure, all tourism destinations under the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) have been closed on Saturday in view of the prevailing Orange Alert. Authorities said the decision was taken to ensure public safety and prevent visitors from entering riverbanks and landslide-prone locations.

The water levels in the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers crossed critical warning levels following heavy overnight rainfall in Ernakulam and neighbouring Idukki district, prompting authorities to closely monitor the situation.

A screengrab showing parts of Kuttampuzha panchayat submerged under water. Photo: Special arrangement

In Muvattupuzha, floodwaters entered nearly six houses in the low-lying Ilahiya Nagar area. Residents, with the assistance of emergency personnel, shifted household articles and valuables to safer places. Although the water level has risen considerably, no evacuation to relief camps has been ordered so far.

The eastern hilly region of Kothamangalam, particularly around Neriamangalam and Kuttampuzha witnessed some of the heaviest rainfall in the district, resulting in severe disruption to connectivity.

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The swollen Blavana River in Kothamangalam forced authorities to suspend the Blavana Jangar (ferry service), cutting off access to several tribal settlements, including Uriyampetti, Vellarimkuthu, Variyam, Kunjipparra and Thalavachaparra.

The overflowing Pooyamkutty River submerged the Manikandanchal causeway (chappath), isolating the interior villages of Manikandanchal and Kalleelimedu.

A landslip was also reported at Neendapara on the road above Bodhanippadi, disrupting traffic in the area.

In Urulanthanni, where rainwater entered the courtyards of several houses, the compound wall of a local Anganwadi collapsed. No injuries were reported as the centre was unoccupied at the time.

Apart from the eastern high ranges, waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, including Attikkalam, where roads and nearby residential properties were inundated.

Although rainfall eased briefly in parts of the district during the day, officials warned that continuous rain in the catchment areas could lead to a further rise in river levels.

The district administration has urged people living along riverbanks, in low-lying areas and on landslide-prone hill slopes to remain extremely cautious and be prepared to shift to safer locations if conditions worsen.

No major casualties have been reported from the district so far.

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Water levels rise

The water inflow into the Bhoothathankettu Dam remains very high after heavy rainfall in the dam's catchment area. The shutters of the Bhoothathankettu barrage have been raised to maintain the water level in the reservoir at a safe limit.

​The Assistant Executive Engineer of the Periyar Valley Irrigation Project has informed that people living on the banks of the Periyar River should exercise caution, as water is likely to flow down from the Bhoothathankettu barrage.

Out of the total 15 shutters, 14 have been opened. 12 shutters have been raised by 5 meters each, and 2 shutters have been raised by 6 meters each.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department revised the operation of the Malankara Dam to regulate downstream flow.

According to the Assistant Engineer in Muttom, the reservoir level stood at 40.74 metres at 8 am, registering a slight decline of 6 centimetres compared to the previous hour. While the water level in the reservoir showed temporary stability, authorities decided to reduce the shutter opening from 1.50 metres to 1.00 metre on a trial basis for two hours considering the high river level downstream.

Officials, however, cautioned that if rainfall intensifies or inflow into the reservoir increases again, the shutters will be reopened to 1.50 metres.