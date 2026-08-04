Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-531 result today 04/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SS 279975 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-531 lottery draw, with the first prize being ₹1 crore before tax deductions.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Claims for first and second prizes require the surrender of tickets in person or via insured registered post, or submission through designated banks with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-531 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SS 279975
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SS 648045
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - ST 568996
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0126, 0312, 1033, 1789, 2623, 3110, 3350, 4396, 5040, 5088, 5534, 5914, 6009, 6674, 6814, 6982, 7900, 9214, 9571
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0518, 2173, 2943, 4245, 5229, 8022
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0156, 0431, 0920, 2123, 2213, 2902, 2913, 3561, 4472, 4506, 4653, 4743, 4969, 5232, 5398, 5662, 6423, 7163, 7871, 8185, 8225, 8322, 9396, 9658, 9829
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0332, 0351, 0385, 0612, 0657, 0711, 0947, 1602, 1781, 1792, 1794, 1841, 1964, 2233, 2267, 2404, 2518, 2764, 2850, 2876, 3227, 3263, 3390, 3427, 3552, 4020, 4256, 4293, 4463, 4505, 4537, 4576, 4866, 4964, 4982, 5123, 5188, 5367, 5905, 6017, 6025, 6103, 6308, 6379, 6520, 6837, 6907, 7151, 7221, 7401, 7438, 7682, 7707, 8016, 8213, 8218, 8224, 8269, 8311, 8335, 8415, 8537, 8644, 8744, 8796, 9059, 9085, 9090, 9220, 9237, 9342, 9413, 9648, 9717, 9770, 9811
Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)
0017, 0048, 0130, 0221, 0345, 0367, 0474, 0526, 0603, 0619, 0718, 1039, 1182, 1232, 1347, 1544, 1699, 1709, 1763, 1818, 1865, 1876, 1995, 2127, 2206, 2242, 2255, 2682, 2870, 2887, 2966, 3089, 3118, 3268, 3283, 3507, 3792, 3931, 4727, 4754, 4819, 4820, 4908, 4938, 4996, 5010, 5111, 5129, 5166, 5564, 5647, 5648, 5659, 5762, 5804, 5842, 5988, 6321, 6539, 6637, 6847, 6889, 7340, 7548, 7694, 7701, 7851, 7860, 7872, 8241, 8371, 8396, 8711, 8776, 8887, 8904, 8911, 8968, 9101, 9149, 9180, 9315, 9393, 9402, 9407, 9525, 9608, 9660, 9665, 9958
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)
0176, 0290, 0295, 0388, 0586, 0625, 0683, 0692, 0734, 0851, 0869, 0927, 0944, 1001, 1079, 1151, 1266, 1300, 1324, 1352, 1368, 1653, 1674, 1782, 1823, 1908, 1947, 2041, 2063, 2192, 2224, 2245, 2282, 2356, 2445, 2507, 2531, 2607, 2610, 2653, 2813, 2962, 3028, 3056, 3059, 3065, 3106, 3107, 3122, 3230, 3256, 3259, 3326, 3333, 3451, 3491, 3548, 3551, 3624, 3664, 3852, 4167, 4232, 4277, 4286, 4289, 4357, 4423, 4436, 4438, 4495, 4602, 4604, 4671, 4676, 4725, 4783, 4785, 4845, 4878, 4931, 5033, 5103, 5135, 5224, 5248, 5251, 5253, 5255, 5278, 5293, 5411, 5575, 5715, 5739, 5811, 5975, 6013, 6022, 6036, 6062, 6064, 6149, 6169, 6191, 6465, 6492, 6616, 6709, 6729, 6782, 6877, 7070, 7086, 7430, 7501, 7509, 7526, 7629, 7630, 7712, 7732, 7738, 8176, 8211, 8302, 8434, 8556, 8599, 8746, 8817, 8822, 8833, 8988, 9079, 9295, 9327, 9334, 9382, 9420, 9422, 9433, 9535, 9590, 9601, 9618, 9646, 9738, 9809, 9969
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.