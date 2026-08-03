Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-65 result today 03/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BJ 737622 | Check complete list
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The Bhagyathara BT-65 lottery draw results have been released by the Kerala State Lottery Department, with the first prize set at ₹1 crore before a 30% tax deduction.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Claims for significant prizes require surrendering tickets in person or by insured registered post, along with valid identification such as an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-65 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BJ 737622
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BG 848189
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BE 261939
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0066, 1950, 2105, 2498, 3034, 3658, 3668, 4468, 4578, 4692, 6548, 6590, 8000, 8034, 8254, 8385, 9036, 9904, 9918
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
3477, 4192, 5634, 6237, 6245, 7780
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0184, 0212, 0353, 0560, 0636, 0715, 0990, 1357, 1707, 3550, 3730, 4706, 4763, 4985, 5123, 5305, 5674, 5740, 6202, 7245, 7289, 7840, 8111, 8133, 8729
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0139, 0287, 0690, 0718, 1183, 1310, 1589, 1635, 1704, 1710, 2072, 2076, 2217, 2313, 2370, 2433, 2477, 2698, 2791, 2937, 3064, 3079, 3406, 3547, 3558, 3694, 3819, 4023, 4087, 4155, 4269, 4393, 4425, 4458, 4579, 4594, 4598, 4721, 4810, 4897, 5056, 5181, 5236, 5267, 5295, 5375, 5410, 5505, 5616, 5759, 5764, 5950, 6144, 6236, 6246, 6274, 6670, 7032, 7125, 7352, 7366, 7387, 7819, 8062, 8241, 8648, 8664, 8748, 9016, 9091, 9127, 9130, 9522, 9608, 9692, 9859
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)
0043, 0111, 0436, 0710, 0788, 0906, 0916, 1264, 1299, 1503, 1542, 1612, 1825, 1953, 1961, 2383, 2673, 2713, 2729, 2795, 2915, 2978, 2981, 3028, 3089, 3168, 3178, 3283, 3448, 3503, 3621, 3728, 3790, 3798, 3858, 4075, 4319, 4480, 4522, 4541, 4550, 4580, 4673, 4685, 4710, 4733, 4793, 4800, 4839, 4947, 4972, 5179, 5514, 5541, 5590, 5768, 5826, 5943, 6099, 6101, 6210, 6388, 6576, 6589, 6617, 6793, 6799, 6964, 7189, 7278, 7640, 7920, 7957, 8200, 8302, 8314, 8320, 8326, 8364, 8398, 8478, 8507, 8678, 8688, 8803, 8842, 8919, 9025, 9060, 9062, 9304, 9760, 9808, 9930
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0082, 0164, 0372, 0605, 0633, 0724, 0747, 0768, 0810, 0813, 0863, 0901, 1124, 1139, 1150, 1370, 1406, 1490, 1495, 1653, 1659, 1681, 1749, 1753, 1811, 1874, 1907, 1917, 1965, 2018, 2055, 2119, 2159, 2240, 2263, 2308, 2312, 2351, 2553, 2565, 2597, 2632, 3007, 3035, 3045, 3099, 3139, 3260, 3328, 3585, 3671, 3674, 3690, 3703, 3792, 3820, 3848, 3907, 4143, 4253, 4365, 4368, 4395, 4452, 4477, 4484, 4562, 4569, 4603, 4640, 4813, 5007, 5060, 5102, 5161, 5169, 5206, 5250, 5355, 5369, 5432, 5449, 5460, 5636, 5786, 5823, 5833, 5845, 6022, 6074, 6223, 6230, 6291, 6312, 6322, 6466, 6468, 6517, 6612, 6662, 6677, 6709, 6715, 6800, 6928, 7082, 7113, 7306, 7313, 7341, 7418, 7457, 7550, 7563, 7607, 7643, 7729, 7940, 8032, 8087, 8096, 8108, 8140, 8187, 8196, 8292, 8382, 8862, 9003, 9084, 9323, 9361, 9527, 9548, 9549, 9648, 9687, 9740, 9756, 9765, 9777, 9827, 9866, 9906
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.