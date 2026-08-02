Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-66 result today 02/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MZ 543482 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-66 lottery draw, with a top prize of ₹1 crore before tax.
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette.
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Prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date, with specific procedures for higher prize amounts.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-66 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MZ 543482
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MR 823249
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MN 630504
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0366, 1053, 2463, 2782, 3221, 3788, 4472, 5489, 5547, 6775, 7039, 7247, 7441, 8499, 8749, 8757, 9252, 9845, 9942
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0889, 3379, 5075, 5098, 5226, 6744
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0802, 1736, 2173, 3864, 4164, 4363, 4680, 4767, 5254, 5483, 6099, 6419, 6760, 6815, 7154, 7446, 7606, 8466, 8472, 8538, 8623, 8918, 9488, 9607, 9631
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0343, 0506, 0613, 0708, 1159, 1325, 1519, 1799, 2077, 2085, 2137, 2597, 2625, 2662, 2722, 2930, 3022, 3068, 3247, 3285, 3326, 3407, 4269, 4350, 4510, 4821, 4842, 4887, 5008, 5228, 5382, 5398, 5427, 5438, 5648, 5669, 5732, 5854, 5894, 5939, 5965, 6024, 6079, 6159, 6196, 6626, 6710, 6782, 6805, 6936, 6958, 7063, 7178, 7560, 7652, 7761, 7817, 8103, 8223, 8230, 8335, 8376, 8408, 8514, 8733, 8884, 8947, 8973, 9002, 9036, 9432, 9575, 9579, 9623, 9798, 9898
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0181, 0350, 0439, 0455, 0462, 0555, 0623, 0891, 1016, 1179, 1192, 1254, 1278, 1559, 1725, 1757, 2018, 2093, 2301, 2396, 2404, 2429, 2430, 2686, 2699, 2763, 2935, 3111, 3115, 3234, 3343, 3624, 3658, 3692, 3725, 3762, 3883, 4057, 4260, 4318, 4346, 4347, 4364, 4395, 4927, 5073, 5253, 5267, 5388, 5405, 5656, 5683, 5706, 5720, 5721, 5902, 6042, 6107, 6256, 6296, 6380, 6449, 6730, 6854, 7165, 7286, 7311, 7504, 7779, 7827, 7934, 8255, 8357, 8375, 8427, 8645, 8669, 8670, 8726, 8928, 8934, 8975, 9012, 9050, 9106, 9108, 9253, 9502, 9536, 9627, 9630, 9969
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)
0023, 0250, 0259, 0280, 0301, 0385, 0403, 0416, 0421, 0442, 0510, 0539, 0590, 0669, 0744, 0870, 0877, 0925, 0948, 1048, 1168, 1338, 1365, 1548, 1685, 1969, 2076, 2107, 2291, 2347, 2446, 2457, 2545, 2595, 2663, 2680, 2692, 2728, 2838, 2936, 2944, 2958, 2994, 3103, 3112, 3308, 3415, 3481, 3486, 3499, 3528, 3819, 3898, 4079, 4239, 4259, 4285, 4321, 4352, 4379, 4390, 4444, 4589, 4701, 4729, 4782, 4876, 4878, 4882, 4886, 5007, 5071, 5096, 5118, 5126, 5153, 5196, 5202, 5204, 5387, 5408, 5555, 5564, 5573, 5581, 5634, 5790, 5926, 5987, 6051, 6056, 6083, 6222, 6313, 6318, 6430, 6443, 6587, 6623, 6630, 6664, 6691, 6712, 6755, 6848, 6859, 7053, 7117, 7196, 7211, 7232, 7267, 7302, 7327, 7550, 7583, 7646, 7802, 7825, 7918, 8005, 8068, 8106, 8140, 8235, 8259, 8281, 8530, 8651, 8787, 8844, 8932, 8939, 9040, 9168, 9232, 9288, 9330, 9354, 9380, 9462, 9465, 9479, 9483, 9514, 9585, 9696, 9713, 9865, 9900
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.