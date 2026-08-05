Kerala Transport Minister C P John has apologised for his controversial remarks about women travelling on KSRTC's Priyadarshini buses, saying he should not have made the comments and reaffirming that free travel under the scheme is the right of every woman.

"I was not supposed to make a comment like that. I am ready to apologise. I don't have any ego about it. If anybody was hurt by my remarks, I apologise," the minister said, adding that the statement was made during a small public event.

John's remarks, made at the Kerala Bus Transport Association's state conference in Palakkad, had triggered widespread criticism. During his speech, he described the choices made by poor families as a 'contradictory lifestyle', claiming that many women preferred travelling on subsidised Priyadarshini KSRTC buses to save money while paying high fees for private schools and leaving sick relatives in the verandas of government hospitals.

The Priyadarshini scheme is one of the UDF government's flagship welfare initiatives, offering free travel to women and transgender persons on KSRTC ordinary services across Kerala, irrespective of age, financial status or place of residence.

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Seeking to clarify his position, John said the government makes no distinction among beneficiaries of the scheme.

"There is no barrier of being rich or poor, young or old. Every woman has the right to travel on Priyadarshini buses. It is not an act of generosity by the government or by me. It is their right. Priyadarshini is a flagship programme of the UDF government, and we remain committed to it," he said.

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The minister also rejected suggestions that the government was planning to discontinue the scheme.

"I have never attempted to insult any woman. It was our government that introduced Priyadarshini. Some reactions to my remarks gave the impression that the scheme was introduced by someone else and that we were trying to shut it down. That is not true," he said.

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John added that the government has no plans to roll back the initiative.

"Priyadarshini is one of the United Democratic Front government's most prestigious flagship programmes, and it will continue. I have also seen statements by some CPM leaders questioning whether we intend to stop the scheme. There is no room for such confusion. Our only plan is to strengthen and move forward with Priyadarshini," he said.

Earlier, while defending his remarks, John had argued that the popularity of the Priyadarshini scheme itself reflected the financial hardships faced by a large section of Kerala's population. Reiterating his position on Wednesday, he said poverty continues to exist in the state and that the UDF government's efforts are aimed at improving people's living conditions.