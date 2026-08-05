Persistent rainfall continued to batter Kerala on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain or thundershowers across most parts of the state until August 10.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall (7-11 cm within 24 hours).

A yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The weather department has also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts until August 6, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

According to the IMD, the persistent rainfall could lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt road transport and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest are also at risk of damage.

The department has further cautioned about the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been urged to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak or unstable structures, and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.

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Holiday for educational institutions

In view of the adverse weather conditions, district administrations have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The holiday covers anganwadis, schools, religious study centres, tuition centres, coaching institutes, special classes and professional colleges. However, previously scheduled public examinations and interviews will be conducted as planned.

In Wayanad, the holiday does not apply to residential schools and residential colleges. The district collector has directed the heads of these institutions to ensure students' safety and authorised them to declare a holiday if weather conditions deteriorate.

In Kozhikode, the holiday is not applicable to professional colleges, while online classes will continue as scheduled.