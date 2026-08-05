Malappuram: A Manjeri Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the murder of former Manjeri municipal councillor Thalappil Abdul Jaleel, popularly known as Kunjakka, in 2022.

Judge S Sooraj pronounced the verdict and also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each of the three convicts under various sections of the law.

The convicted persons are Shuhaib alias Kochu (29), a native of Mattayil in Kottakkuthu, Nellikkuthu; Abdul Majid (30), of Padiyanthodika House in Oliprakad, Nellikkuthu; and Shamseer (36), of Karuthedath House in South Valluvangad, Pandikkad. They were the first, second and third accused, respectively, in the case.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on March 29, 2022, when Abdul Jaleel and his associates were returning from Palakkad after a land-related trip. An argument reportedly broke out at Oliprakad after Shuhaib and Shamseer, who had arrived on a motorcycle, alleged that the headlights of the Innova car carrying Abdul Jaleel had flashed into their eyes.

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During the altercation, Shuhaib allegedly smashed the rear windshield of the car using a helmet and called Abdul Majid to the spot.

When Abdul Jaleel stepped out to inspect the damaged glass, the accused allegedly attacked him with a stone. The prosecution established before the court that Shuhaib, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, struck Abdul Jaleel forcefully on the head with a granite stone.

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Abdul Jaleel suffered severe head injuries and was initially admitted to a private hospital in Manjeri before being shifted to a hospital in Perinthalmanna. He died while undergoing treatment on March 30, 2022.

Following the incident, Shuhaib fled to Chennai and was arrested there on April 2, 2022. The other two accused were arrested from their native places.

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The prosecution examined 45 of the 89 witnesses listed in the case and produced 98 documents and 12 material objects before the court.

The investigation was led by C Alavi, who was then the Manjeri circle inspector. The trial of the murder case began on September 23, 2025.