Kochi: A potentially catastrophic mid-air incident was averted aboard a Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi after a passenger allegedly smashed an emergency exit window panel and tried to force open the aircraft’s emergency exit door while it was in flight, sending passengers and crew into panic.

The 36-year-old accused was restrained by the cabin crew and fellow passengers before being taken into custody by the CISF personnel immediately after the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport.

The accused has been identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal (36), a native of Palakkad currently residing in Sreemoolanagaram. He was later handed over to Nedumbassery police, who arrested him. The incident took place aboard Batik Air Flight OD231, a Boeing 737 operating from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi on Wednesday night.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) and police, the incident occurred while the aircraft was cruising towards Kochi between approximately 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm. Jamsheer, who was seated in Seat 12A, allegedly began behaving erratically before forcefully kicking and breaking the emergency exit window panel. The police said he then attempted to pull open the emergency exit door despite knowing that his actions could endanger the safety of the aircraft and everyone on board.

Cabin crew members and fellow passengers immediately rushed to restrain him. However, he allegedly pushed them away and issued verbal threats, triggering panic inside the aircraft before he was eventually overpowered.

“He smashed and shattered the emergency glass/window panel using his foot while the plane was mid-flight,” a senior officer at the Nedumbassery Police Station told Onmanorama. “He then tried to open the emergency exit door. The cabin crew and security staff had to exert considerable effort to restrain him and pull him away from the exit.”

The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport at around 11.10 pm, where CISF's airport security personnel took the passenger into custody and handed him over to the Nedumbassery police.

The complaint was lodged by Bindu Mohan Nair, Security Incharge of Batik Air at Cochin airport.

While initial speculation suggested the passenger may have been under the influence of alcohol or suffered a psychological episode, police said preliminary inquiries did not support the intoxication claim.

“He has not consumed alcohol it seems. Currently, we don’t feel he has mental health issues either but it needs to be confirmed. A detailed investigation is ongoing," the officer said.

He added that the probe was still in its early stages.

“An FIR has been registered. Now we are verifying other facts and details. Based on the gravity of the situation, further legal actions will be taken. We are examining all possibilities. It is not a trivial matter, after all," the officer said.

Jamsheer has been booked under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal intimidation), Section 11A of the Aircraft Act, 1934 (acts endangering the safety or security of an aircraft and its passengers), and Section 118(e) (knowingly does an act that causes danger to the public or a failure in public safety) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

The police are now checking the accused’s background, travel history and motive to determine what prompted the mid-air outburst and whether there was any deliberate intent behind his actions. He will be produced before a court later.