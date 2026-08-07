Muvattupuzha: A failed burglary attempt turned into a trap for a 28-year-old man when he returned to a Beverages Corporation outlet the next morning to retrieve the mobile phone and trousers he had left behind.

The accused, identified as Naisab (28) of Kadathi, was caught by Beverages Corporation employees at the Velloorkunnam outlet and handed over to the police.

The theft attempt took place on August 4. The thief, who had arrived the crime scene wearing a mask, first covered the CCTV cameras before entering the liquor outlet. With his head wrapped in cloth, he tried to break open the shutters after removing his trousers. However, his attempt failed.In his haste to flee, the youth left behind his mobile phone and the troiusers he had removed inside the premises.

When employees arrived to open the outlet the next morning, they found the abandoned phone and trousers, along with the CCTV cameras still covered.No liquor or cash was stolen from the outlet. Meanwhile, the accused returned to the shop the next morning in search of his belongings, unaware that his abandoned phone had already helped expose him.