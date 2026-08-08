Kerala lottery Karunya KR-764 result today 08/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KD 267199 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-764 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
What you should read next
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr –KD 267199
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KC 476600
Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KF 677700
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0532, 0786, 1837, 1846, 1913, 2076, 2545, 2730, 3032, 3780, 4518, 4931, 5723, 5819, 5902, 6057, 6948, 7550, 9196
What you should read next
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0032, 1945, 3066, 4912, 6817, 7965
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0017, 0223, 1023, 1251, 1326, 1586, 1608, 1742, 3360, 3545, 3592, 3774, 3938, 4520, 5172, 5557, 6300, 7474, 7707, 7709, 8495, 8612, 8687, 8692, 9744
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0239, 0296, 0441, 0458, 0538, 0868, 0869, 0913, 1156, 1291, 1377, 1419, 1461, 1493, 1560, 1604, 1638, 1753, 1805, 1825, 1881, 1928, 2110, 2122, 2258, 2362, 2402, 2525, 2759, 2856, 2902, 2968, 3098, 3490, 3597, 3632, 3674, 3760, 4033, 4091, 4199, 4276, 4335, 4995, 5289, 5468, 5577, 5622, 6102, 6153, 6169, 6316, 6342, 6666, 6693, 6748, 6913, 7310, 7509, 7829, 8058, 8125, 8136, 8254, 8303, 8559, 8639, 8643, 8717, 8733, 8795, 8972, 9383, 9631, 9693, 9745
What you should read next
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0117, 0154, 0322, 0336, 0381, 0747, 0751, 1111, 1164, 1168, 1243, 1457, 1527, 1705, 1757, 1847, 1861, 1889, 2152, 2246, 2441, 2787, 3113, 3130, 3144, 3172, 3183, 3407, 3757, 3795, 3910, 4002, 4107, 4212, 4268, 4307, 4385, 4389, 4417, 4606, 4613, 4694, 4756, 4774, 5313, 5362, 5580, 5697, 5717, 5719, 5738, 5774, 5830, 6000, 6262, 6271, 6341, 6376, 6394, 6604, 6706, 6876, 6950, 7001, 7059, 7100, 7181, 7350, 7720, 7728, 7819, 7886, 7891, 7988, 8120, 8274, 8327, 8380, 8445, 8669, 8785, 9016, 9271, 9337, 9456, 9662, 9715, 9853, 9863, 9870, 9964, 9967
What you should read next
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0067, 0128, 0142, 0297, 0480, 0521, 0522, 0584, 0603, 0642, 0643, 0662, 0687, 0758, 0806, 0810, 0820, 0910, 0926, 0962, 1080, 1113, 1201, 1232, 1274, 1500, 1598, 1632, 1822, 1880, 1923, 2130, 2386, 2393, 2455, 2549, 2591, 2596, 2796, 2885, 2994, 3005, 3159, 3239, 3295, 3298, 3420, 3463, 3505, 3588, 3706, 3732, 3739, 3834, 3902, 3959, 4042, 4077, 4093, 4170, 4177, 4264, 4290, 4319, 4322, 4323, 4355, 4497, 4499, 4530, 4548, 4554, 4589, 4648, 4798, 4969, 5117, 5204, 5260, 5370, 5402, 5499, 5501, 5547, 5551, 5589, 5882, 5954, 5962, 6025, 6088, 6094, 6096, 6239, 6272, 6308, 6335, 6369, 6388, 6482, 6597, 6637, 6660, 6679, 6743, 6807, 6825, 6843, 6938, 7094, 7207, 7243, 7245, 7272, 7315, 7348, 7364, 7582, 7653, 7784, 8047, 8157, 8260, 8412, 8413, 8550, 8570, 8700, 8714, 8946, 9004, 9172, 9334, 9404, 9510, 9544, 9555, 9644, 9711, 9785, 9811, 9824, 9826, 9945
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-64 result 07/08/2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
-
-
-
1 HOUR 4 MINUTES AGO
Tribal tongues of Mavilars, Malavettuvans find a place in dictionaries
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.