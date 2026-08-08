Slowly running the fingers of his left hand over the Braille lyrics mounted on a music stand, Malappuram native Anish began singing Dabzee's hit Malayalam track Belyol. Before him, hundreds cheered beneath dazzling stage lights, while playback singer and influencer Hanan Shaah stood beside him with a reassuring hand on his shoulder.

For the 41-year-old, who has been blind since childhood and spent decades singing on Kerala's streets to earn a living, it was a moment he had never imagined. Within hours, videos of the performance spread across social media, drawing admiration from thousands. "I was terrified," Anish recalls. "I couldn't see the audience or the lights, but I could feel their energy through the applause. Standing beside a singer I admire so much made it even more special."

Although he knew the song, Anish still followed the Braille lyrics. "I never take chances. I always keep the lyrics with me in case I miss a word," he says.

Popularly known as Anish Bhai, he first caught Hanan Shaah's attention after videos of his performances at schools went viral online. He also leads Malabar Blind Voice, a music troupe comprising visually impaired singers, mostly his friends.

A native of Velluvambram in Malappuram, Anish studied at a school for the visually impaired, where he learned music and mimicry. However, a throat condition forced him to give up mimicry, leaving singing as his only career option. After completing his education, he began performing on roadsides and in marketplaces to support himself.

Life changed after his marriage to Haseena 12 years ago. Since then, she has been his constant companion, travelling with him to performances, arranging lyrics sheets, managing the sound system and taking care of logistics. The couple travels in an autorickshaw with their equipment and a hired driver.

"I mostly sang old Malayalam melodies and Sufi songs earlier," says Anish. "It was Haseena who encouraged me to include newer songs. Audiences change, and you have to sing what they enjoy."

Haseena selects the songs, which Anish transcribes into Braille before practising them repeatedly. "I listen to a song 10 to 20 times before performing it. I also choose songs that suit my voice," he says.

She also began uploading videos of his performances on Facebook and Instagram. What started as casual posts gradually reached a wider audience, bringing more stage shows and recognition for both Anish and his troupe.

"All the members of Malabar Blind Voice are visually impaired. Most of them are friends I met at school or later in life," Anish says. Today, he performs both solo and with the group at school events, weddings, inaugurations and cultural programmes.

Haseena has stood by him throughout the journey.

"We've been together for 12 years. Wherever he performs, I go with him. That's our happiness—we look after each other," she says.

School programmes now account for a large share of Anish's performances. A short video of him singing the album song Kalyani at a school in Malappuram recently crossed 19 million views. "Students invite me to many programmes now, so I try to sing songs they love," Anish says.

According to him, Hanan Shaah had been in touch through social media for some time before the singer's brother invited Anish to perform alongside him at the inauguration of a wedding shopping destination in Perinthalmanna.

"When the moment finally came, I was nervous," Anish says. "I was invited to sing two songs, and the love I received from the audience was overwhelming. I never dreamed of becoming famous. Music was simply my livelihood. Everything happening now feels like a blessing."

With recognition growing, the couple wonders how long Anish can continue performing on the streets.

"People now recognise me wherever I go," he says. "A few days ago, when I got into an autorickshaw outside Kozhikode Medical College Hospital at night, people recognised me. I don't know whether I'll still be able to sing on the streets like before. But fame is uncertain too-it may not last forever."

Haseena manages all of Anish's social media accounts, uploading videos often recorded by members of the audience.