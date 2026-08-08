Thiruvananthapuram: Search operations for three fishermen who have been missing since July 31 following separate fishing boat mishaps in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts resumed on Saturday.

The search, which entered its ninth day, is being conducted in the Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Neendakara in Kollam.

Gautam Krishna, 26, of Puthenthura went missing after a fishing boat capsized at Neendakara on July 31. His father Radhakrishnan, 48, and grandfather Rajeevan, 74, who were also on the boat, died in the accident.

Following a protest by Gautam's mother Reshma, the search was intensified on Friday. Additional Coastal Police boats were deployed, while Coast Guard helicopters and drones were pressed into service.

Meanwhile, the Vizhinjam Coastal Police are continuing their search for John, 54, of Pulluvila, who went missing in a separate boat mishap off the Thiruvananthapuram coast on July 31. The search is being conducted with the assistance of the Coast Guard and local fishermen.

Following a protest by John's family, the state government assured them that the search would be intensified. Officials at the Vizhinjam Coastal Police Station said the operation would be expanded to more areas on Saturday.

The search for Shijin, 32, who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Muthalapozhi on July 31, also resumed on Saturday morning.

Officials at the Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station said the search was being conducted with the assistance of the Marine Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department.

Shijin's family had staged a protest on the rain-soaked road near the police station, alleging that adequate efforts were not being made to trace him.

Transport Minister C P John later visited the fisherman's residence and assured the family that the search would be intensified. He also accepted their demand to include 10 fishermen in the search operation from Saturday.

The Opposition has criticised the UDF government over the alleged delay in the search operations, while the DYFI staged a protest at the Kollam Collectorate on Friday.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council has also urged the state government to strengthen search and rescue mechanisms for fishermen.