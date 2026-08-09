Kottayam: At least 16 migrant labourers were threatened and robbed during a midnight raid at Poovathumoodu in Ettumanoor, with the attackers fleeing with ₹65,500 in cash, 16 mobile phones worth around ₹1.5 lakh and five ATM cards.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday at a shed where the labourers were staying outside the ground-floor portion of a rented house owned by a local resident in Peroor.

According to Ettumanoor police, 14 identifiable persons were involved in the robbery. Six of them stood guard outside the shed while the other eight, armed with deadly weapons, allegedly forced their way inside.

The attackers assaulted seven labourers who were inside, causing physical harm, and threatened them by displaying weapons, a police officer said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused jointly robbed the labourers of ₹65,500, 16 mobile phones valued at approximately ₹1.5 lakh and five ATM cards.

The labourers were engaged in construction work in nearby areas. Although some were assaulted, none sustained serious injuries, police said.

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Ettumanoor police have registered a case under Sections 310(2) (dacoity) and 332(b) (house-trespass to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“An investigation is underway. Multiple teams have been formed and assigned different directions,” the officer added.