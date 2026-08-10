Idukki: Elaborate safety arrangements will be put in place at the Ayyappankovil Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in connection with the Karkidaka Vavu Bali rituals. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the Collectorate under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate Mini K John.

The meeting reviewed the preparations and issued specific directions to various departments. Around 5,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple for darshan and Bali Tharpanam on Vavu Bali day, based on the average turnout in previous years.

Although the water level in the area is currently low, the meeting noted the possibility of a sudden rise in water flow amid the recurring red alerts issued in the district. As a precaution, the Fire and Rescue Services and police will conduct a joint inspection of the area and identify and mark safe locations where the water current is relatively weak.

Representatives of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad pointed out that a decaying tree near the bridge on the route to the temple poses a threat to devotees. The ADM directed the Kattappana DySP to inspect the condition of the tree and submit an urgent report to the Disaster Management Department.

The ADM said that a proposal would be obtained from the Tree Committee and, if the tree is found to pose an imminent danger, emergency permission would be granted to remove it under the Disaster Management Act.

Around 50 police personnel will be deployed in the area for maintaining law and order and regulating traffic. Extensive traffic arrangements, similar to those made in previous years, will be implemented under the leadership of the Peermade and Kattappana DySPs.

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If the small bridge gets submerged, the suspension bridge will be the only access route to the temple. To prevent accidents, devotees will not be allowed to cross in large groups, and entry will be regulated.

In the event of a sudden increase in the river's flow, an alternative facility for performing Bali Tharpanam will be arranged at a safe location. The District Fire Officer and the Kattappana DySP will jointly identify and mark suitable safe locations.

The Kanchiyar Grama Panchayat will make special arrangements for waste management to prevent pollution of the river and surrounding areas.

The ADM urged temple authorities and devotees to strictly follow all official safety instructions issued in connection with the Karkidaka Vavu Bali.

Officials from various departments and elected representatives attended the meeting.