True passion and determination can triumph over the most daunting physical setbacks. This is the inspiring message of Thorappa Mustafa, a resident of Chemmankadavu in Kerala's Malappuram district, who has been conferred with the Kerala State Government's award for the best differently-abled farmer. Mustafa, whose life was confined to a wheelchair following a road accident, refused to let tragedy define him. Instead, he channeled his energy into a lifelong mission: conserving endangered medicinal plants and sharing his deep agricultural wisdom with the younger generation.

Mustafa has transformed more than an acre of land at Ponnaram Palliyal into a lush green sanctuary. This remarkable garden, managed entirely from his wheelchair, is home to over 300 rare and threatened medicinal herbs. Known as the Lifeline Medicinal Plant Garden, the site has been formally recognised as a farm school by NABARD. Some of the highly valued flora in his collection include 'Analivegam', 'Ekanyakam', 'Maramanjal', 'Nagagandhi', 'Sarpagandhi', and 'Karimanjal'. Today, it serves as a crucial learning hub, hosting regular hands-on training sessions in budding and grafting for vocational higher secondary agriculture students. In addition to his herbal sanctuary, Mustafa manages a diverse fruit orchard in Cherukulamba, cultivating over 140 varieties of fruits, including 12 distinct varieties of jackfruit. Beyond farming, Mustafa has also designed over 1,400 modified cars to help other differently-abled individuals regain their mobility and independence.

The state agricultural awards have brought further glory to Malappuram, recognizing outstanding achievements across various domains. Among the proud winners are the founders of JuzCrush, an agro-startup launched by Edavanna natives TP Alif and his friend VP Yasin Aslam. Founded just two months before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the global market into chaos, JuzCrush stood resilient through the crisis. Today, the enterprise boasts an impressive annual turnover of nearly ₹33 crore, securing the state award for excellence in fruit processing and value-added product manufacturing.

VP Yasin Aslam and TP Alif. Photo: Special arrangement

Last year alone, JuzCrush procured 19.68 tonnes of tender coconut directly from local farmers to manufacture high-value consumer products. The startup’s product range features 17 varieties of fruit pulp, ice cream, frozen fruit, smoothie mixes, and sugar-free fruit pulp. Beyond providing direct employment to over 40 people and indirect livelihoods to hundreds more, the unit maintains its own diverse fruit orchard, illustrating the success of integrated agro-businesses.

Another major accolade went to 47-year-old Kunnamphalli Aneesh from Wandoor, who has been named the state’s best beekeeper. For Aneesh, this award is the culmination of 33 years of dedication. He manages a massive network of 2,500 bee boxes on leased land across different regions, along with nearly a thousand stingless bee hives. His operations yield an impressive 25 tonnes of honey annually, alongside beeswax and self-manufactured beehive boxes. As an approved state breeder for Horticorp, Aneesh travels across local agricultural offices in the district to train aspiring bee farmers, supported in all his ventures by his wife, Nimisha, who is also an active partner in their honey-farming business.

The award for the state's best agricultural officer was bagged by MK Muhammed Muneer Bilal, the Agriculture Officer of Vazhayoor. Bilal has been recognised for his innovative digital initiatives and marketing strategies that have transformed local farming practices. An alumnus of GKVK Bengaluru and Pondicherry Central University, Bilal completed his research at CFTRI Mysore before taking charge of the Vazhayoor office in March 2024.

Aneesh and his wife Nimisha at their apiary. Photo: Special arrangement

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Under his leadership, the office transitioned entirely to paperless e-governance, introducing the 'Kisan Friend' web portal to fast-track and streamline over a thousand applications. To rescue the local banana growers from market fluctuations, Bilal formed the Vazhayoor Green Sevana Krishikkoottam, establishing a direct export link to Kuwait via Kozhikode Airport and helping launch local agricultural brands into the international market.