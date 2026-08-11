Despite what their name suggests, water chestnuts are not actually nuts. Known locally across India as singhara or paniphal, these crisp, aquatic tubers grow in marshes, muddy ponds, and shallow wetlands. Prized across Asian cuisine for their unique, refreshing bite, water chestnuts are a nutritional goldmine that can seamlessly elevate your wellness journey.

Widely cultivated in Asian countries like India, China, Japan, and the Philippines, as well as parts of Australia and tropical Africa, these vegetables are incredibly versatile. Whether tossed raw into fresh salads or stirred into piping-hot curries, they retain their signature crunch, making them a favourite of home cooks and chefs alike.

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Fresh versus canned water chestnuts: What you need to know

You can easily find water chestnuts sold fresh in local markets or pre-packaged in cans at grocery stores. While fresh water chestnuts offer a sweeter, more robust flavour, they do require a bit of careful prep. If eaten raw, they carry a small risk of transmitting an infectious parasitic fluke known as fasciolopsiasis. To enjoy them safely, always wash them thoroughly, peel off the tough outer skin, and give them a quick blanch. Canned varieties, while slightly milder in taste, are exceptionally convenient and perfectly safe to use straight out of the can, though a quick rinse under running water is recommended to remove any tinny metallic taste.

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A nutritional profile that packs a punch

If you are looking to optimise your nutrient intake without overloading on calories, water chestnuts are an excellent choice. Naturally fat-free and loaded with dietary fibre, a 100g serving of fresh water chestnuts provides roughly 97 calories, 1g of protein, 24g of carbohydrates, 3g of fibre, and 5g of natural sugars. They are also highly rich in potassium, boasting 584mg per serving, along with significant amounts of Vitamin B6, riboflavin, manganese, and copper. By contrast, canned water chestnuts are even lower in calories due to water absorption, offering about 29 calories and 200mg of potassium per 100g.

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Key health benefits of this aquatic superfood

Incorporating this humble tuber into your daily meals offers several notable health benefits:



Supports healthy blood pressure: With their high potassium content, water chestnuts help counteract the effects of sodium, thereby helping to regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events and strokes.



Combats oxidative stress: The skin and flesh of water chestnuts are loaded with powerful antioxidants, including ferulic acid. These compounds help neutralise harmful free radicals, reducing bodily inflammation and lowering the risk of chronic illnesses.



Aids digestion and gut health: Packed with dietary fibre, water chestnuts help prevent constipation and support a healthy, active digestive tract.



Promotes weight management: Because they have a high water and fibre content, they keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer. This makes them a brilliant addition to any healthy weight loss regime.



A gut-friendly, low-FODMAP option: For those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or sensitive digestive systems, water chestnuts are a safe, low-FODMAP food that will not cause bloating or discomfort.

How to use them in your kitchen

One of the most remarkable properties of the water chestnut is its ability to retain its crispness even after being boiled, baked, or fried. This unique characteristic is due to the presence of ferulic acid, which chemically reinforces the vegetable's cell walls. This crunch makes them a staple ingredient in classic stir-fries, hot pots, and Western-Asian fusion favourites like chop suey. From salads to pickles, integrating this crisp vegetable into your lifestyle is an effortless way to boost your heart health and keep your digestion on track.