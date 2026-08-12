New Delhi: A row over an alleged “lungiwala” remark by BJP MP Sushmita Dev against CPM MP John Brittas rocked the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, with the issue triggering an uproar and an adjournment of the House till 2 pm.

Brittas raised the issue during the morning sitting, alleging that Dev had left her allotted seat and moved to a seat behind him while he was speaking during a debate on August 10 and repeatedly called him “lungiwala”. He had earlier moved a privilege motion against Dev over the alleged remark.

After the House resumed, Dev denied making any derogatory remarks about the attire of any state. She said the issue had been politicised and maintained that her objection was to remarks made by Brittas during the August 10 proceedings.

“There was a statement made by an honourable member from Kerala. The media is showing that I said something that was derogatory to the traditional attire of Kerala. It's a very unfortunate politicisation for brownie points,” Dev said.

From "Anti National" to regional slurs, the BJP’s tactic of resorting to insults when cornered on policy stands exposed once again.



Calling me "Lungiwala" during the TOLA Bill debate was an insult to the entire cultural identity of South India. Thanks to the united stand of… pic.twitter.com/v4hvUNK94j — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) August 12, 2026

“I am very clear that what was said on the mic, of which I have a video of, was divisive and derogatory, and after that, what was further said to me divides the nation. Let a message not go from the House that we are divided on the basis of culture, religion, language,” she added.

Dev said she wanted to make it clear that she respected Kerala and its people.

“My message to the people of Kerala is that please don't let the other statements mislead you. I love Kerala and the people of Kerala,” she said.

She also said she had moved a breach of privilege motion against Brittas, which is pending before the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

“I have moved a breach of privilege motion against Member Mr John Brittas. It is pending with the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who will take a decision,” Dev said.

Referring to the August 10 proceedings, she said she had a video of the debate from 4.34 pm, when the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill was being discussed.

“What he said on the mic regarding religion and a party's allegiance is very unlike him. I have known Mr Brittas for a very long time, and I am shocked by the kind of news that has reached Kerala, a state that I love dearly,” she said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said remarks unrelated to the proceedings would not be allowed, while Leader of the House JP Nadda said the misunderstanding between the two MPs could be resolved if they met in his chamber.

The controversy later spilled into the Parliament complex, where Opposition MPs staged a protest carrying placards that read “Our pride, not your prejudice” and “Hey BJP stop cultural policing”. They also raised slogans of “unity in diversity”.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Sushmita Dev says, "There was a statement made by an honorable member from Kerala. The media is showing that I said something that was derogatory to the traditional attire of Kerala. It's a very unfortunate politicisation for brownie points. I am very… pic.twitter.com/OsG8TFkSYO — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

Later, Brittas posted a video on X showing Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wearing a Kerala-style mundu while standing with MPs from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

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“Our attire is our culture... Our attire is our pride!” Brittas said in the post.

In another post, Brittas said the controversy exposed what he described as the BJP’s tendency to resort to insults when challenged on policy issues.

“From ‘Anti National’ to regional slurs, the BJP’s tactic of resorting to insults when cornered on policy stands exposed once again,” he said.

Calling the alleged use of “lungiwala” an insult to the cultural identity of South India, Brittas thanked opposition parties for opposing such language and appreciated the Rajya Sabha Chairman for urging members to respect diverse traditions and cultures.