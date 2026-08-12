A four-year-old boy from Athirampuzha in Kottayam has been diagnosed with a Shigella infection, sparking food safety concerns in the region. The child had been suffering from health complications for several days before being admitted to a private hospital in Kottayam on August 8. Subsequent medical examinations and diagnostic tests confirmed the presence of the Shigella bacteria.

The boy showed symptoms of the bacterial infection, including severe diarrhoea, high fever, acute abdominal pain, and vomiting, before being hospitalised.

Shigella bacteria are typically transmitted through contaminated food or water. It has been reported that the child and his family consumed chicken purchased from a local hotel on August 6. Health authorities strongly suspect that this meal may have been the source of the infection, and investigations are underway to confirm the exact origin.

The health department has confirmed that the child is receiving medical care and his condition is currently stable. Health officials are expected to inspect the restaurant involved and step up monitoring of food safety standards in the area to prevent any potential outbreak of the highly contagious bacterial disease.