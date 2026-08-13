Kasaragod: At least 10 wild boars have been found dead in Vorkady panchayat on the Kasaragod-Dakshina Kannada border over the past two weeks, prompting residents to seek clarity on the cause of the deaths. Two more carcasses, including that of a large female wild boar, were found on Thursday morning, said residents.

The carcasses were found in the Poyye and Kalla Jail areas of the panchayat. Poyye ward member K Malathy said people had counted 10 dead wild boars in Poyye, while the smell of decomposing carcasses from other areas suggested that the actual number could be higher. “There could be at least 22 dead wild boars. We counted 10, but we have been getting the stench of carcasses from several other places,” she said. The deaths appeared to have started around 15 days ago, said Malathy.

Officials from the Health, Veterinary and Forest departments visited the area on Thursday. A veterinarian from the Forest Department conducted a post-mortem examination on one of the carcasses on Thursday. “We are hoping that the officials will find the cause of the deaths and also locate the other carcasses and bury them safely,” Malathy said.

The samples are being sent to Kannur for further examination, said Kasaragod Forest Range Officer C V Vinod Kumar.

The animals did not appear to have suffered any external injuries, said Akshay Kumar, a Poyye resident who works at a cooperative bank. “They appear to be healthy,” he said. Malathy, however, said she noticed white froth around the mouth of one of the dead boars.

The female boar found dead on Thursday was also found without any apparent external injuries. Its litter was near the carcass when residents spotted it and ran away after people gathered at the spot, said Range Officer Vinod Kumar.

Although the deaths had been reported to authorities earlier, the first postmortem was conducted only on Thursday.

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“Special Branch police told me that around 10 wild boars had died. We found four to five,” Vinod Kumar said.

One H1N1 case reported in panchayat

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer Dr Rekha K T said one case of H1N1 influenza had been reported in Vorkady panchayat. "The patient, a 67-year-old man with a history of cardiac problems, has recovered. "He is being treated in a hospital in Mangaluru and is expected to be discharged on Friday," she said, adding that there was no evidence as of now linking his infection to the deaths of wild boars in the panchayat.

"None of his family members or neighbours tested positive or is showing symptoms of influenza," she said.

H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, is a contagious respiratory infection that has been reported sporadically in Kasaragod, said District Surveillance Officer Dr B Santhosh, also denying any indication of an outbreak in the district.

The virus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. It can also spread when people touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. Kasaragod has also recorded one H1N1-related death recently. On July 29, Yashoda (56) of Manikkoth in Ajanur panchayat on the outskirts of Kanhangad town died while undergoing treatment for the infection at a hospital in Mangaluru.

