Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-636 result today 13/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PN 809878 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-636 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PN 809878
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PW 864399
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PW 464277
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0315, 0743, 1169, 1948, 3863, 4616, 5383, 5686, 5751, 6573, 6634, 7273, 8111, 8457, 8596, 9290, 9305, 9329, 9500
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0057, 0152, 4487, 4623, 8372, 8392
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0024, 1061, 1248, 1896, 2538, 2928, 3381, 3796, 3958, 5246, 5591, 5740, 5797, 5995, 6391, 6717, 6838, 7114, 7326, 7665, 7952, 8319, 9045, 9932, 9936
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0207, 0219, 0523, 0569, 0805, 0879, 1083, 1091, 1289, 1294, 1478, 1691, 1939, 1945, 1990, 2055, 2073, 2087, 2293, 2353, 2652, 2703, 2927, 2939, 3166, 3182, 3502, 3609, 3637, 3655, 4052, 4172, 4252, 4301, 4305, 4404, 4525, 4539, 4620, 4795, 4907, 5000, 5381, 5427, 5643, 5681, 5921, 5955, 6198, 6343, 6344, 6557, 6759, 6770, 6817, 7178, 7277, 7374, 7576, 7631, 7636, 7864, 7961, 8002, 8143, 8527, 8784, 8802, 8887, 8953, 9102, 9205, 9364, 9398, 9790, 9978
Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0120, 0184, 0345, 0744, 0791, 1001, 1027, 1060, 1117, 1224, 1227, 1431, 1562, 1575, 1706, 1859, 1869, 1965, 2029, 2030, 2107, 2170, 2484, 2695, 2926, 3094, 3358, 3808, 3846, 3947, 4042, 4123, 4229, 4436, 4670, 4682, 4790, 4883, 4958, 4981, 5146, 5292, 5307, 5313, 5449, 5489, 5573, 5609, 5708, 5826, 5938, 6041, 6142, 6205, 6260, 6481, 6567, 6776, 6814, 6921, 6969, 7109, 7194, 7400, 7545, 7812, 7943, 8542, 8600, 8737, 8787, 8868, 8909, 9000, 9207, 9245, 9328, 9363, 9505, 9543, 9671, 9822, 9842, 9851
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (156)
0018, 0040, 0217, 0246, 0308, 0396, 0408, 0458, 0655, 0676, 0697, 0835, 1058, 1142, 1158, 1221, 1239, 1337, 1383, 1425, 1507, 1565, 1646, 1724, 1818, 1832, 1835, 1933, 1999, 2068, 2096, 2292, 2309, 2331, 2599, 2767, 2878, 3028, 3029, 3146, 3177, 3210, 3219, 3257, 3319, 3357, 3442, 3449, 3628, 3673, 3725, 3836, 3854, 3880, 3964, 4012, 4035, 4213, 4242, 4250, 4389, 4401, 4422, 4439, 4466, 4512, 4590, 4591, 4646, 4788, 4825, 4829, 4843, 4851, 4902, 4915, 4998, 5237, 5249, 5377, 5428, 5513, 5533, 5536, 5626, 5636, 5688, 5714, 5739, 5822, 5858, 5957, 6009, 6024, 6189, 6232, 6371, 6374, 6415, 6490, 6525, 6530, 6551, 6580, 6630, 6633, 6707, 6734, 6784, 6820, 6860, 6907, 7005, 7060, 7071, 7116, 7208, 7296, 7369, 7387, 7418, 7463, 7510, 7538, 7680, 7795, 7841, 7942, 7971, 8151, 8184, 8271, 8294, 8502, 8545, 8560, 8574, 8749, 8772, 8853, 8908, 8951, 8989, 9048, 9109, 9144, 9162, 9194, 9204, 9355, 9405, 9537, 9656, 9809, 9871, 9950
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-65 result today 12/08/2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.
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