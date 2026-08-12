Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-65 result today 12/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DF 319327 | Check complete list
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The Dhanalekshmi DL-65 lottery draw for 12/08/2026 has announced a first prize of ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax deduction.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Submitting claims for first and second prizes requires surrendering tickets in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or through specified banks, along with identification documents.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-65 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DF 319327
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
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Second prize: ₹30 lakh
DA 765470
Third prize: ₹5 lakh
DC 286600
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000
2817, 5178, 7335, 0657, 2948, 5793, 8630, 0837, 3176, 6053, 9067, 1261, 3945, 6135, 9083, 2511, 4465, 6209, 9248
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000
3537, 6515, 1806, 7180, 3326, 7672
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0219, 1732, 0186, 1476, 2624, 2739, 0907, 2526, 3554, 1051, 2528, 3610, 3623, 3996, 4452, 4477, 5139, 7596, 7739, 6734, 8662, 8908, 9057, 7841, 9109
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Seventh prize: ₹500
0675, 0027, 1680, 0157, 1681, 2584, 2026, 2843, 3495, 1223, 2042, 2866, 3758, 3363, 4437, 4890, 2333, 3333, 4420, 4820, 6272, 6459, 4474, 5458, 6614, 4522, 5807, 7121, 1318, 2051, 3256, 4022, 4740, 6065, 7221, 7940, 8046, 7600, 8101, 0615, 1705, 2781, 3480, 4472, 5090, 6512, 7794, 8280, 7886, 8292, 7790, 8225, 8712, 8940, 1427, 2131, 3313, 4210, 4802, 6123, 7317, 8084, 8559, 9321, 8615, 9418, 9483, 8761, 9748, 9812, 8331, 9116, 9827, 8447, 9192, 9994
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.