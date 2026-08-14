Kochi: In a suspected case of suicide, a 13-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in Kochi on Thursday evening, reportedly after she was reprimanded by her father over her use of a mobile phone.

The girl, a Class 9 student of Christuraja School, Kunnukara, lived with her parents and younger brother in a rented house at Chalakka in Kunnukara, near Nedumbassery.

According to Chengamanad police, the incident occurred between 6 pm and 6.15 pm on Tuesday. The girl’s father, a daily-wage construction worker, had tried calling the family’s shared home phone earlier in the day in connection with an errand. The line was engaged on two consecutive occasions. When he returned home, he questioned the girl about the phone use and scolded her.

Police sources said the family was close-knit and that the parents shared a good bond with their children. “The parents and children shared a very good bond. The father does not usually scold the child. The girl was upset, and she was scolded and remained visibly distressed and in tears for some time,” said an officer.

Shortly afterwards, her father left the house on an errand. Later, when the girl returned home after attending tuition classes, she went to her room, reportedly saying that she was going to change her clothes, and locked the door from inside. Her mother, who works as a cleaning staff at Kochi airport, was at home at the time.

The family later found the girl hanging inside the room and rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

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The police said no suicide note was recovered from the house. Examination of the girl’s phone also did not reveal any suspicious activity.

The investigating officer said the girl was academically bright and was well regarded by her teachers and neighbours. The officer said the preliminary investigation suggested that she took the extreme step in a state of severe emotional distress following the reprimand.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates she took the drastic step out of severe emotional and mental distress following the scolding. There is no indication of foul play or mystery,” the officer said.

The girl is survived by her parents and a younger brother, a Class 7 student.

Chengamanad police have registered a case of unnatural death. Following inquest proceedings, the body was shifted for post-mortem examination.