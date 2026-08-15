Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called for protecting the Constitution, democracy and secular values, and urged people to stand united against communalism and other challenges facing the country.

In his Independence Day message, Satheesan said the freedom enjoyed today was won through the sacrifices and struggles of many known and unknown patriots.

“We have a historic responsibility to protect the freedom and democracy they won for us, as well as the secular values of the country,” he said.

Satheesan said the country was facing challenges from communalism, wars, economic crises and natural disasters. He said Kerala had repeatedly overcome natural disasters through its resilience.

“Good Governance with Empathy” is the policy of this government, he said, adding that it was pursuing a development vision based on new technologies while seeking to ensure economic growth and employment opportunities.

Describing the Constitution as “the foundation of the country”, Satheesan said people must take the lead in protecting it and the unity of India at a time when secularism, equality and freedom were being challenged.

“Let us move forward together, setting aside hate campaigns and opposition to development, while keeping the spirit of India alive in our hearts like an eternal lamp,” he said.

Independence Day eve announcements

On the eve of Independence Day, the Kerala government announced several welfare and public initiatives.

The government sanctioned ₹150 crore to clear pending Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) dues. Payments for all PRS issued up to July 31, 2026, for the 2025-26 paddy procurement season will be disbursed to farmers through a bank consortium including the State Bank of India and Canara Bank.

The government also increased the monthly assistance for caregivers under the Ashwasakiranam Scheme from ₹600 to ₹1,000 with immediate effect.

The state also announced cash awards for Kerala sportspersons who achieved notable international success. Commonwealth Games silver medallist M Sreeshankar, para-athlete Mohammed Basil, U-12 World Chess Champion Divi Bijesh and U-23 Asian Games relay gold medallist Sandra Mol Sabu will receive ₹20 lakh each. Commonwealth Games swimming finalist Sajan Prakash and 4x400m mixed relay finalist Ansa Babu will receive ₹5 lakh each. The coaches of Sreeshankar and Basil will receive ₹2 lakh each.

‘My Police Station’, an initiative aimed at making police stations more transparent, citizen-centric and people-friendly was also launched. The initiative marks a restructuring of the state’s policing framework from August 15, with Sub-Inspectors taking charge as Station House Officers in most police stations.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Air Force Band performed at Kanakakkunnu in Thiruvananthapuram. The 24-member ensemble, led by JWO Jose Mathew Cletus, performed patriotic numbers including Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram.

The government also launched ‘Resurge - Safe Women, Safe Kerala’ in Thiruvananthapuram. The programme featured bullet rallies, Kalaripayattu demonstrations, night markets and self-defence showcases, with events held along the stretch from University College to Ayurveda Junction. The initiative aims to promote safer public spaces and enable women to move freely at all times.

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Deliberate attempts to weaken unity in diversity: Pinarayi Vijayan

In his message, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan said India had completed 79 years of independence after breaking the “chains of imperialism” and urged people not to reduce the 80th Independence Day to merely a celebration.

He called for “serious introspection” into the political and social conditions of contemporary India, saying freedom of expression and pluralism guaranteed by the Constitution were facing major challenges.

“Deliberate attempts are being made around us to weaken the strength of ‘unity in diversity’ and to divide people in the name of caste and religion,” Vijayan said.

He urged people to declare that there was no place for communalism in India and to protect democratic and secular values.

Vijayan also highlighted unemployment, price rise and growing economic inequality, saying the memories of the freedom struggle should give people the strength to stand together against such challenges and exploitation.

“Our freedom fighters dreamed of a secular democratic country where all citizens enjoy equal justice and freedom,” he said.

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He said protecting democratic values from “extra-constitutional interventions” was the biggest responsibility of the present time.

“Let us come together to build an India filled with humanity and brotherhood by breaking down the walls of hatred and animosity,” Vijayan said, extending Independence Day greetings to everyone.