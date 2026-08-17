Kochi: The Kothamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has sent Arjun Ayanki to police custody for two days in connection with cases alleging intimidation, direct threats and challenges against police officers through social media.

Ayanki, who was earlier arrested by Kannur police from Thalassery following a manhunt and later brought to Kothamangalam, was handed over to the Kothamangalam Police after the investigating team submitted a formal custody application before the court on Monday.

During the two-day police custody, investigators will question Ayanki and conduct evidence-collection procedures at relevant locations. The probe will focus particularly on identifying the mobile devices allegedly used to record and upload the threatening messages and videos.

Police sources said they will question Ayanki to get details about his hideouts during the manhunt and who helped him evade the police.

The primary case relates to alleged threats against former Kothamangalam Station House Officer (SHO) KR Prasanth Kumar. The police said Ayanki contacted the officer by phone and on Instagram following police action in an organised crime case and also issued threats against him through social media.

The dispute originated from an earlier case in which Ayanki and his five friends were arrested by the Kothamangalam SHO for allegedly gathering with a criminal gang at a resort in Punnekkad on May 3. He was in judicial custody for 21 days in the case, and once he was out on bail, he allegedly targeted the police officers involved in the investigation, including Prashanth Kumar and his family.

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The prosecution argued that threatening police personnel while on bail amounted to a violation of his bail conditions. Accepting the prosecution's argument, the court subsequently cancelled his bail.

Ayanki's legal troubles later widened with the registration of another case at Oonnukal Police Station. After the High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the Kothamangalam case, Ayanki allegedly targeted former Oonnukal SHO BS Adarsh, who was handling the investigation. The police alleged that Ayanki used abusive language against Adarsh and issued threats through social media, following which a separate case was registered at Oonnukal station.

The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police have also registered a separate case against Ayanki over his derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan through digital platforms.

The cases registered at Kothamangalam and Oonnukal police stations had earlier been handed over to the Kuttampuzha SHO for investigation to avoid a potential conflict of interest. However, following recent administrative transfers, the court has returned the charge of investigation to the respective station officers.