Man found dead inside home in Alappuzha with hands and feet tied; gold missing
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A 65-year-old man, Sivankutty Chettiyar, was found deceased with his hands and feet bound at his rented residence.
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Preliminary investigations suggest a robbery may have occurred, as a gold chain and other ornaments are reported missing from the house.
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The deceased was alone at the time of the incident, with his wife away at the hospital.
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Alappuzha: A 65-year-old man was found dead with his hands and feet tied at his rented house in Karuvatta here. He was identified as Sivankutty Chettiyar, a native of Kollam.
Preliminary reports indicate that a gold chain he was wearing and other gold ornaments kept in the house were missing. This has raised suspicion of a possible robbery. Sivankutty was alone at home when the incident occurred. His wife had gone to the hospital in connection with their daughter's delivery.
The Haripad police registered an FIR and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are awaited.