Kottakkal: At 85, Ambalavan Puthanpeediyekkal Hamza still sees no reason to retire from the fields. Having taken up farming seven decades ago, he continues to grow everything from paddy and tapioca to sweet potato, vegetables, betel leaves and coconut, much of it on leased land.

A resident of Palani, Hamza owns just 27 cents but cultivates his main crops on 5.5 acres of leased land. Farming has been a way of life for him since childhood, and over the past seven decades, he has scarcely taken a day off from the fields.

His five-acre paddy field at Kodinji in Chemmad had mostly been devoted to grow Basmati rice, which was milled at a private mill in Kodinji and exported mainly to the Gulf countries. He is now experimenting with Uma, a variety procured by Supplyco.

Tapioca is the main crop on another leased plot, with the produce usually sent to Tamil Nadu through the Chelari market. During Ramadan, he switches to sweet potato, while vegetables are grown at other times of the year, depending on the season.

Hamza also grows coconut, arecanut and betel leaves around his home. The betel leaves are sent to other states through the Parambilangadi market near Kottakkal. Even at 85, Hamza climbs ladders to harvest the leaves himself. He credits the skills and physical strength gained through decades of farm work for keeping him active.

The vegetables are sold locally, while the Agriculture Department provides subsidies for his paddy and vegetable cultivation. Hamza has been felicitated by the authorities several times for his contribution to farming, and has received farming tools in recognition of his efforts.